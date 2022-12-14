 Skip to content
(TMZ)   If you're going to have sex on the job, be sure your mic isn't keyed in, Isn't that right deputy?   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Police, Radio, Broadcasting, Member of Parliament, LASD airwaves, 2009 albums, Sound, law enforcement sources  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
95 ocean open mic!

Well that's one for the LASD Christmas party blooper reel
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she was having fun.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are having sex, they are not shooting someone.

Also getting rid of some pent up aggression.


Maybe allow more of this.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Naked Gun - Toilet Break with Radio Microphone
Youtube vxA1nkAPA6U
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not mad about this
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always leave mine on.  you never know.  goin to the commissary and then boom, sex happens.  I want it for the memories.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least it seems to be consensual for once.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The audio, obtained by TMZ, could be heard over LASD airwaves this past weekend, and we're told it came from a rookie female deputy working at the Men's Central Jail that night. It sounds like, during a break in her shift, she got into some risky business.

So this was a scheduled (or otherwise standard and allowed) break?  If so, I'm not outraged about this in the slightest.  The only negative part of it would be something like if they were having sex where other people could inadvertently see it just by walking by, which is sort of a consent no-no but that applies to everyone, not just law enforcement officers.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: 95 ocean open mic!

Well that's one for the LASD Christmas party blooper reel


Sounds like more than her "mic" was open.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

I used to have a smartwatch. The Dick Tracy kind where you can answer calls and speak directly to it. Just swipe the watchface on an incoming call and start talking.

While having missionary position sex, her thigh must have swiped an incoming call because I hear "Hello? Hello hello?". I look at my watch and it's a coworker. "Let me call you back"

Lol I gave that watch to my son that very night.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably one of the few times that police recording equipment has stayed on during a pounding.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being the butt of jokes by every single Sheriff's Deputy for ever isn't punishment enough?    Worse than junior high where not everyone was carrying a gun.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10-69 break room!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack's Microphone Mishap | 30 Rock
Youtube 6fOSgzpEEQU
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vxA1nkAPA6U]


I re-watched that movie the other night and it finally clicked for me that the mayor is Livia Soprano
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If they are having sex, they are not shooting someone.

Also getting rid of some pent up aggression.


Maybe allow more of this.


That's the problem. He's supposed to be out shooting someone.

/ Odds that was a traffic ticket trade?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No bodycam footage?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a hard job!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
well that's her LASD gang name sorted then
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Take a listen ... you can hear a woman giggling and warning her partner that he's going to rip her underwear, to which he responds playfully."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/At least, that's what we think she was saying.
//Mr. Harris unavailable for comment.
///三番のコメンット
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, did the blonde get out of the traffic ticket? Isn't that how the joke goes?
/runs away
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I sat on my mic once, and it keyed up... but I had an awesome supervisor who ran up to the cruiser making hand signs at me to shut up.

Usually they let you talk a bit to gather material for use later.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love the fact that the desk officer, (As well as many air traffic controllers I have worked with.) doesn't get the concept, that if someone has a continuous open/stuck mike, they can't here you tell them that, no matter how hard you try.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oops... "hear"
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Take a listen ... you can hear a woman giggling and warning her partner that he's going to rip her underwear, to which he responds playfully."
[Fark user image image 425x318]
/At least, that's what we think she was saying.
//Mr. Harris unavailable for comment.
///三番のコメンット


At least we think it was a woman.
NTTIAWWT

The worst part is the implication that someone is now forced to be stigmatized as someone who has had sex with a cop!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ozman: I love the fact that the desk officer, (As well as many air traffic controllers I have worked with.) doesn't get the concept, that if someone has a continuous open/stuck mike, they can't here you tell them that, no matter how hard you try.


System I worked with had a time limit on the channel, but it was pretty long.  You could flush iat by triggering an emerg though, as the system would give it priority.

Works on cellular too (it'll flush the local tower, mot the whole network), IF you have the right kind of phone and network setup.
 
Windswept and Interesting
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: HotWingConspiracy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vxA1nkAPA6U]

I re-watched that movie the other night and it finally clicked for me that the mayor is Livia Soprano


To me she was always Mrs. Pynchon.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If they are having sex, they are not shooting someone.

Also getting rid of some pent up aggression.


Maybe allow more of this.


new rule :  rub one out before your shift
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: CSB:

I used to have a smartwatch. The Dick Tracy kind where you can answer calls and speak directly to it. Just swipe the watchface on an incoming call and start talking.

While having missionary position sex, her thigh must have swiped an incoming call because I hear "Hello? Hello hello?". I look at my watch and it's a coworker. "Let me call you back"

Lol I gave that watch to my son that very night.


Did you wipe it off first?
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ltdanman44: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If they are having sex, they are not shooting someone.

Also getting rid of some pent up aggression.


Maybe allow more of this.

new rule :  rub one out before your shift


Yeah, I'm not so cool with "Let's pay cops to have sex because hey, at least they're not murdering Black people at the same time" as a paradigm. That sounds like extortion to me.
 
