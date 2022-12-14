 Skip to content
(MSN)   You want training, soldier? Fine. We train you. This is gun. These are bullets. You put bellets in gun. You point gun at Ukrainians. You pull trigger. There. Now you are trained. Good Luck on front lines, make Mother Russia proud   (msn.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my vodka and this is my gun, one is for drinking and the other is for...

trading for more booze?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

syrynxx: To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.


And a tank can run over one, in the mud, and you can dig it up a month later and it will fire.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm impressed he got bullets.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: He said some soldiers bragged that they would be great in Ukraine but were broken by the fighting.

media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Putin is waging two wars: one against Ukraine and one against the Russian people. I pray voices, like the soldier quoted in this article, are heard in Russia and that he is not dismissed as unpatriotic, a coward, a traitor, or some other nonsense.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Honestly? All Quiet on the Western Front should be required viewing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: syrynxx: To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.

And a tank can run over one, in the mud, and you can dig it up a month later and it will fire.


I don't think the monkey will fire after being buried in mud for a month.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: syrynxx: To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.

And a tank can run over one, in the mud, and you can dig it up a month later and it will fire.


Tough monkey.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This proxy war against Russia is going awesome.  Nothing like live testing battle systems.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: syrynxx: To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.

And a tank can run over one, in the mud, and you can dig it up a month later and it will fire.


Wait if run over a monkey and leave it in the mud for a month and it will still ve alive and have the motor skills to fire a gun?
Wow
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: He said some soldiers bragged that they would be great in Ukraine but were broken by the fighting.

[media-exp1.licdn.com image 576x324]


I woukd have went with the everyone is a gangster until a real gangster shows up
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How long are the Russians going to let Putin throw their kids into this meat grinder?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
(Shakes fist at Hugram!)
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This training is much better than training during last World War. Last World War, soldiers were not given bullet with gun. Last great war, soldiers shot if they try to desert or chose not to fight.

This war of Russia on Russians not interested in fighting against UK is so far great victory.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: How long are the Russians going to let Putin throw their kids into this meat grinder?


Fresh Meat For The Grinder
Youtube -X1aM-OStCQ
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? All Quiet on the Western Front should be required viewing.


At 10 years old.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

syrynxx: To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.



Until it gets dirty. It's not HARD to field strip and clean, but if you've never done it before you might not want to learn during combat.

Also, there is more than "shoot the gun" to being an effective soldier.

This is why Russia is getting their asses kicked by a MUCH smaller military.

/ Thank god Putin doesn't give a shiat about his citizens in this case
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: tricycleracer: syrynxx: To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.

And a tank can run over one, in the mud, and you can dig it up a month later and it will fire.

Tough monkey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Big Boom Suicide Bomber
Youtube rW_qEMT0NM4
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: And a tank can run over one, in the mud, and you can dig it up a month later and it will fire.



ummmmmmmmm no.
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


If only I could get my Call of Duty random players to understand this, every map would be a victory.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a shockingly colossal failure. I'm sure plenty of people were aware that Russia was more or less a paper tiger, but I doubt anyone knew the entire country was this much of a clusterfark.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: [YouTube video: Big Boom Suicide Bomber]


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Russian bellet shooters, dey are so gressful and mesculean.
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go to Ukraine.

Shoot your officers.

Surrender to Ukrainian Army.

Eat for the first time in weeks.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wanna get a real chuckle? The Russian army training camp is in Koltsovo, just outside of Novosibirsk. Here's the weather there right now.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reports are coming out that they've run out of padded sleeping bags, and frostbite is rampant. But good news, it's getting warmer tomorrow! The high looks to get all the way up to -8F.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I legitimately have no idea why the Russian military is loyal at this point. Like has Russia gone full NorK and is holding their families hostage?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is my vodka and this is my gun, one is for drinking and the other is for...

trading for more booze?


Da, comrade: brake fluid in tank is wodka.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they brought back Russian army training  circa 12941 save with more guns and ammo.   if things keep going as they are might be the same guns as WWII  soon for the Russian conscripts.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: So they brought back Russian army training  circa 1941 save with more guns and ammo.   if things keep going as they are might be the same guns as WWII  soon for the Russian conscripts.


FTFM

Oi I think my keyboard has been hitting Vodka.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They just need to fight with the proper spirit!

I think the French called it Elan Vital - yes yes, that is what these Russians need...not more bullets or training or a purpose or leadership - NO!  Those things distract from the real source of victory!  the elan Vital - the warrior spirit!*

Charge forth brave spirited Russian soldiers!  The Ukraines cannot possible defeat your (Russian word for Elan Vital)


Hahahahaha you are all gonna die.

*not far from actual military strategy prior to 1914
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At this point, can we pretty much agree that if russia uses nuclear weapons, they'll probably blow themselves up with them?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: This proxy war against Russia is going awesome.  Nothing like live testing battle systems.


Oooo, so edgy.Russia can end this war whenever they choose to. They just have to go home. If Ukraine stops fighting, they will be killed, raped, robbed and have their children stolen. Then RU will regroup and invade again. NATO is not forcing Ukraine to fight, it's just giving them what they need to defend themselves. If they really wanted to test modern weapons, they'd be giving Ukraine new stuff, not cleaning the closets and sending stuff that's getting retired anyway.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: He said some soldiers bragged that they would be great in Ukraine but were broken by the fighting.

[media-exp1.licdn.com image 576x324]


Turns out, real war is a lot harder than World of Tanks.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

syrynxx: To be fair, a monkey can operate an AK. Literally.


Example: Pick a mass shooting in the US, past 3 months.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hugram: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]



My thoughts exactly.

Russia always falls back on the meat grinder principle.

I don't think it's going to have the same success it had during the 30's and the 40's.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

grimlock1972: So they brought back Russian army training  circa 12941 save with more guns and ammo.   if things keep going as they are might be the same guns as WWII  soon for the Russian conscripts.


That was back in April.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12251491/OK-conscript-take-a-sip-of-pondwater-head-down-that-street-with-your-1880s-weapon-Well-stay-here-watch-what-direction-they-shoot-you-from
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? All Quiet on the Western Front should be required viewing.


Reading isn't that hard
 
