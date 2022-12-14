 Skip to content
 
(GoComics) Boobies It is an historic moment when a mainstream comic strip appearing in the family newspaper could be interpreted as NSFW   (gocomics.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, historic moment, Historian, Side-boob, History, Humanities, Anthropology  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And were done here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?


I guess subby never checked out the "dirty" Betty and Veronica comics on line.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"interpreted" as NSFW?

Subby has never heard of DFC.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think that cartoon is NSFW, then:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: If you think that cartoon is NSFW, then:
[Fark user image image 236x214]


Or, maybe they've had to much Jesus
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like NSFM  not safe for Mormons
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does subby work in a convent?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you could start to see the butt crack.

Those offended - pluck your eyes out - as your version of God demands.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: If you think that cartoon is NSFW, then:
[Fark user image image 236x214]


I would argue that Jesus is the problem here as to why people think things like this (totally relatable IRL) are NSFW.

Screw Jesus, Y'all need to think for yourselves.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.   Couldn't do what again...put on a sleeping gown, have the towel land on the guys head or is she a surrogate for the author and he won't be able to do a slightly risque comic again.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's also:
frinkiac.comView Full Size

/indirect reference to keep things Safe For Fark
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, which Puritan family is your ancestor?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XKCD had a topless woman.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 320x349]


Yeah but little boy butt crack is acceptable, nay, desirable to conservatives.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: I don't get it.   Couldn't do what again...put on a sleeping gown, have the towel land on the guys head or is she a surrogate for the author and he won't be able to do a slightly risque comic again.


Yes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Does subby work in a convent?


Lucky

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Comic Strips....anybody remember this:

COMIC STRIP INTRO
Youtube SuDSDtgEoAU
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: Floki: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 320x349]

Yeah but little boy butt crack is acceptable, nay, desirable to conservatives.


And catholic priests.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 320x349]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Speaking of Comic Strips....anybody remember this:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SuDSDtgEoAU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


yup watch as a kid
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*a historic
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That comic was so unfunny it's slightly bothering me. It's like, 'what piss poor state are printed comic strips in these days?' irksome.

Also, it's 'a historic', subby. Unless you're cockney.

I'm grumpy and need lunch.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's a thought: Let's stop letting people who want to live in the 6th century calibrate our NSFW meters.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have to imagine that "9 Chickweed Lane" crossed this barrier years ago.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After viewing the controversial comic strip, one area woman had this to say:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One of the gocomics strips I read daily. Very mild compared to Brooke McEldowney's offerings, 9 Chickweed Lane and Pibgorn.

/janis has been showing her age for quite some time
 
Torchsong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Would like a word...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DittoToo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: ?


I guess subby never checked out the "dirty" Betty and Veronica comics on line.


superdickery.comView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rethinking some life choices here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uh ... OK.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Congratulations stubby. This might be the worst use of the bobbies tag in at least a decade
 
The5thElement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Torchsong: Would like a word..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All the way down here and no OGLAF yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

alitaki: Floki: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 320x349]

Yeah but little boy butt crack is acceptable, nay, desirable to conservatives.


But damn, those Circus Family kids are fat.
 
rpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Congratulations stubby. This might be the worst use of the bobbies tag in at least a decade


ACANSFW?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: I have to imagine that "9 Chickweed Lane" crossed this barrier years ago.


"Arlo and Janice" has been pushing that barrier for years, too.
Married couple getting frisky at times. Who (on the daily newspaper's comic page) knew?

/Hagar the Horrified, that's who.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
About 10 years ago my local newspaper censored a Doonsbury run (I think it was 5 days on abortion).  Gave me the incentive to find all the comics I liked via Gocomics, Arcamax, and a couple others.  About 5 years later I realized my local rag (San Diego Union Tribune) had degenerated into reworded press releases with little actual reporting, and the only reason I still subscribed was the comics.

So I cancelled the subscription.  The paper censoring a comic was a direct reason for my cancelling, albeit years later.

/ still miss my morning newspaper
// if I had a bird who's cage needed lining I might resubscribe
/// but prolly not, don't want to give a shiatty newspaper money
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MBooda: One of the gocomics strips I read daily. Very mild compared to Brooke McEldowney's offerings, 9 Chickweed Lane and Pibgorn.

/janis has been showing her age for quite some time


Yep. Edda and Amos (and many of their friends) have had healthy relationships for a while. 

And Pibgorn is just weird.
 
