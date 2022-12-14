 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   Julius' Bar granted historical landmark status for being one of NCY's first gay establishments, inventing tasty orange drink   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
Zik-Zak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NEW CORK YITY!?

/ret a gope
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
New Cocksuckin' York?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
new york ?
I be more impressed if it was North Korea
Or a small town in the midwest
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Inverting barstools too?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: New Cocksuckin' York?


I knew Andy liked them young, but not that he was getting them from Matt Gaetz.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get a rope!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What?
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Orange whip?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: Orange whip?


Three orange whips.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can make your own Orange Julius at home if you have OJ, a blender and talcum powder.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Swiss private bank?
 
docsigma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NCY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
