(Guardian)   Island nation, famous for drunk people lying down to sleep in the middle of the road, is worried even more will be run over now that the Christmas party season has arrived   (theguardian.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ever had one of those early interrupted pavement sleep mornings where you just hit the snooze button on the Toyota Yaris that ran over you so you can go back to roadbed?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual f*ck?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that this is a thing. Surely nobody is stupid enough to SLEEP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE GOD DAMN ROAD.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived there for a Summer 25 years ago and guys really did sleep on the sidewalk after a night of boozing.  In their suits!

/Never made so much money as I did that Pickpocket Summer
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I can't believe that this is a thing. Surely nobody is stupid enough to SLEEP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE GOD DAMN ROAD.


Never seen a salaryman after the 3rd mandatory party of the night, have you?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kurohone: Gubbo: I can't believe that this is a thing. Surely nobody is stupid enough to SLEEP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE GOD DAMN ROAD.

Never seen a salaryman after the 3rd mandatory party of the night, have you?


I've been drunk. I've been way too god damn drunk. And I've been probably should have gone to hospital drunk.

At no point have I tried to sleep in the middle of a road.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shibuya Meltdown for all your drunken Tokyoite shenanigans.

Fark won't let me hyperlink it for some reason, so: https://www.instagram.com/shibuyameltdown/
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the idea of BonenKai. I work with a lady named Kai and I wasn't sure if she was DTF but I guess now I know.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've drank. I've been drunk. I've been really drunk.* I have never - never - felt compelled to sleep in the street. Like, not even a little bit.

*I don't do that anymore. Not for a long time.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose falling asleep while you are walking down the road is a problem with a pedestrian country, a little comparable to drunk driving in the US.

//alcohol is the problem
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh...I really thought from the headline we we would be talking about Ireland.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

?


Oh, Tokyo.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known one person, years ago, who fell asleep in parking lots and on sidewalks. No alcohol was necessary. That person had a severely underactive thyroid. In addition to the current safety campaign, Japan needs to implement (1) mass screening for thyroid dysfunction - just make it part of the annual physical; (2) a public service campaign promoting the elimination of end of year work parties; (3) a public service campaign promoting dry end of year, New Year's Celebrations or at least promotes more moderate drinking.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Huh...I really thought from the headline we we would be talking about Ireland.


I expected it to be Ireland as well. I'm really shocked that it's Japan.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: Red Shirt Blues: Huh...I really thought from the headline we we would be talking about Ireland.

I expected it to be Ireland as well. I'm really shocked that it's Japan.


You racist protty bastards.  Ireland's problem is street drinking without the going to sleep part.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What d'ya think? I'm MADE of awards?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I lived there for a Summer 25 years ago and guys really did sleep on the sidewalk after a night of boozing.  In their suits!

/Never made so much money as I did that Pickpocket Summer


I don't know you at all, but that brings my "I don't believe 8 inches' self-reported autobiographical detail" tally to two.
 
Tachikoma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, last year my husband tried to climb into the washing machine thinking it was the tub after his company's year end party. But at least he knew not to sleep in the damn street!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ireland? It's Ireland isn't it?

*Clicks lol nk*

Nani?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tachikoma: fark, last year my husband tried to climb into the washing machine thinking it was the tub after his company's year end party. But at least he knew not to sleep in the damn street!


"IMPLOYEE FUD"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And just last month the Japanese gov launched a campaign to get the younger generations to drink more and turn into alcoholics. Protip, if your kids have to deal with your perpetually drunken ass it'll put a damper on their desire to go drinking as well.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are Americans going to take this challenge laying down!?!   As apparently the Japanese do.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe don't make the road so cool and comfortable after I've been drinking all night.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
where there is road bowling, there is no road sleeping 
liber.post-gazette.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That describes several places, subs.   I've had to step over passed out drunks in front of the Burger King on Grafton street  because my drunk boss wanted a triple whopper and I had no idea how to get back to the hotel.  Passing out drunk in the street is a tradition in the nation of the Philippine Islands, particularly back when they had US Navy bases.   I, personally, have been passed out drunk in Diego Garcia, but I managed to stay out of the road.
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to police, 10 of the people killed in Tokyo so far this year had been drinking before they were struck while sitting or lying in the road.

Who the f*ck is this stupid?
 
Burchill
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I resent this characterisation of my country.

I've only laid down on a road after a fall as I was too drunk to stand up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why Don't We Do It In The Road? (Remastered 2009)
Youtube p4E6KtQg_z0
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tokyo has umpty million residents and they are concerned about 10 deaths?  That's like January 1 in any decent sized US city except with guns.
 
Burchill
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Burchill: I resent this characterisation of my country.

I've only laid down on a road after a fall as I was too drunk to stand up.


Oh God, I just assumed it was about the UK...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sleeping. So that's what the kids are calling passing out drunk these days.

/ road sleeping == self-correcting behaviour.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: According to police, 10 of the people killed in Tokyo so far this year had been drinking before they were struck while sitting or lying in the road.

Who the f*ck is this stupid?


Ten less people than last year?
 
