 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Aslan leaves Narnia to buy a mansion near Disneyworld with millions in stolen PPP funds   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Florida, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Edwards family, Ministry, federal Covid relief funds, Evan Edwards, federal prosecutors, Florida pastor  
•       •       •

1099 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2022 at 9:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't believe a supposed religious person would care about money so much.
 
Merltech
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A corrupt pastor! This never happens!! It's like saying that religions are mostly a scam.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So far in the closet, he runs into a random lamp post in the woods.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you embezzled that much money, you couldn't afford a tailor for your gaudy shirt?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: So far in the closet, he runs into a random lamp post in the woods.

[Fark user image image 549x484]

If you embezzled that much money, you couldn't afford a tailor for your gaudy shirt?


Are you calling him  closeted gay, whilst shaming him for his fashion *side eye*
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: So far in the closet, he runs into a random lamp post in the woods.

[Fark user image 549x484]

If you embezzled that much money, you couldn't afford a tailor for your gaudy shirt?


You could have cropped the far right side of the photo and made people happy...but no!
You went the other way entirely because this is fark.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is when they applied for those PPP loans, they were lion.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Ragin' Asian: So far in the closet, he runs into a random lamp post in the woods.

[Fark user image image 549x484]

If you embezzled that much money, you couldn't afford a tailor for your gaudy shirt?

Are you calling him  closeted gay, whilst shaming him for his fashion *side eye*


I'm vastly overqualified to fashion shame him.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fry 'em.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: So what you're saying is when they applied for those PPP loans, they were lion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Florida police officers pulled over the family's Mercedes SUV later that evening. They were speeding on I-75 north of Gainesville, according to a police report.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Consequences: "Okay, just give back whatever's left and we'll call it even."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Will there be chronicles that lead up to this point?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It almost seems like the government just gave anyone money without any sort of auditing program. Good thing the government isn't a bank and they're just giving away taxpayer dollars.

https://www.pogo.org/investigation/2022/10/the-great-pandemic-swindle-feds-botched-review-of-billions-in-suspect-ppp-loans
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should've never given PPP loans to churches in the first place. Just a letter from the government that reads "WHERE IS YOUR GOD NOW?"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Florida police officers pulled over the family's Mercedes SUV later that evening. They were speeding on I-75 north of Gainesville, according to a police report.Federal agents arrived on the scene and found bags of shredded documents in the vehicle, as well as suitcases full of financial records and their electronic devices stuffed into so-called Faraday bags, which block radio frequencies to keep them from being tracked, according to the civil forfeiture complaint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: Florida police officers pulled over the family's Mercedes SUV later that evening. They were speeding on I-75 north of Gainesville, according to a police report.

[Fark user image image 498x275]


the speeding in question

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is there a hotline or something to report PPP abuse? I know a rich asshole who got $1.8 million during a year which he routinely described in company emails as "The best year in our company's history."

I'd like to see that looked into.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: It almost seems like the government just gave anyone money without any sort of auditing program. Good thing the government isn't a bank and they're just giving away taxpayer dollars.

https://www.pogo.org/investigation/2022/10/the-great-pandemic-swindle-feds-botched-review-of-billions-in-suspect-ppp-loans


Good thing they didn't just give money directly to workers. That would have been socialism.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should've put our trust in the White Witch.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: cowsaregoodeating: It almost seems like the government just gave anyone money without any sort of auditing program. Good thing the government isn't a bank and they're just giving away taxpayer dollars.

https://www.pogo.org/investigation/2022/10/the-great-pandemic-swindle-feds-botched-review-of-billions-in-suspect-ppp-loans

Good thing they didn't just give money directly to workers. That would have been socialism.


They did, the workers just happened to be congressional republicans.

https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/politifact/2022/09/06/fact-check-ppp-loans-forgiven-republicans-matt-gaetz-marjorie-taylor-greene/65470173007/
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...the ministry's accountant suffered from dementia...

Still a better accounting department than FTX had.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: ...the ministry's accountant suffered from dementia...

Still a better accounting department than FTX had.


We should thank FTX, someone had to find Quickbooks limitations.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's better than running an already tax-free scam on the American people?
Getting to take their tax dollars directly.

Florida should bring back old smokey for these criminals.  But I'm betting the Gov. will pardon him because Jebus or something.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.