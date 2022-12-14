 Skip to content
COVID seems to have given some people the ability to travel through time
30
•       •       •

OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ackshually, everyone travels through time, subby.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... at the speed of light
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1 second per second*

*Offer void if unit analysis performed
 
Jal-co-za
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I believe this should give us some insight to the psychological challenges astronauts might face for long term travel (such as to Mars or Europa).
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Device That Let's You Speed and Slow the Passage of Time
Youtube EVL1crIccRI
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: [Fark user image image 425x239]


It's a shot for the left, and the horse paste for the right
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For no particular reason other than the topic caused it to pop in my head.
Doritos Time Machine - Crash the Super Bowl 2014 WINNER OFFICIAL
Youtube Y-P0Hs0ADJY

/technically (the best kind of correct), the machine works.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Its like it never happened"

I feel this. It was a massive event. I worked from home for 11 months. Sheltered, didn't leave the house much, nowhere to go. Felt like an eternity while I was in it. But now, looking back, I'm like, did that even happen? Now it feels like it passed in a blink of an eye.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's astounding.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He resumed working a year ago, and got his rhythm and his paychecks back,


Know what really warps time and has for years, at least for me: Retirement. Without a schedule or daily routine to follow you can lose your sense of what day it is. It happens to me all the time. Is it Friday? Oh, no it isn't. I can see by today's nameplate propped up on that small easel on the kitchen table that my wife created, that today is Wednesday. At some point in the day I'll think it's any one of seven days, then I check my brain.

Really, it's weird. And no, I don't have dementia, you silly people. Not yet.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: "Its like it never happened"

I feel this. It was a massive event. I worked from home for 11 months. Sheltered, didn't leave the house much, nowhere to go. Felt like an eternity while I was in it. But now, looking back, I'm like, did that even happen? Now it feels like it passed in a blink of an eye.


2020 was one weird f*cking year.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this why since COVID hit the number of idiot drivers on the road has increased 500%? Seemingly everyone forgot how to drive correctly?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image image 564x796]


I see you are an admirer of fine art as well.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All I know is 2017-2020 seemed like an eternity.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: He resumed working a year ago, and got his rhythm and his paychecks back,


Know what really warps time and has for years, at least for me: Retirement. Without a schedule or daily routine to follow you can lose your sense of what day it is. It happens to me all the time. Is it Friday? Oh, no it isn't. I can see by today's nameplate propped up on that small easel on the kitchen table that my wife created, that today is Wednesday. At some point in the day I'll think it's any one of seven days, then I check my brain.

Really, it's weird. And no, I don't have dementia, you silly people. Not yet.


My multi-month job hunt did that to me in 2010.  Eat, apply to jobs, chores, Mario Kart.  More or the less the same every day for a few months.  Every day's the weekend when you're unemployed.
 
think_balance [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I realize the article discusses how the pandemic has warped our sense of time, but for me, having COVID did a number on my perception of time. I had the hardest time putting my memories in order. It was surreal to wake up at 2:00 am and think "Wasn't it just 5:00 am?"
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"There is no such thing as 'now', there is only the extremely recent past and the almost immediate future"  -George Carlin
 
179d
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pretty sure by "travel time" they mean life ending speedrun
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Badmoodman: He resumed working a year ago, and got his rhythm and his paychecks back,


Know what really warps time and has for years, at least for me: Retirement. Without a schedule or daily routine to follow you can lose your sense of what day it is. It happens to me all the time. Is it Friday? Oh, no it isn't. I can see by today's nameplate propped up on that small easel on the kitchen table that my wife created, that today is Wednesday. At some point in the day I'll think it's any one of seven days, then I check my brain.

Really, it's weird. And no, I don't have dementia, you silly people. Not yet.

My multi-month job hunt did that to me in 2010.  Eat, apply to jobs, chores, Mario Kart.  More or the less the same every day for a few months.  Every day's the weekend when you're unemployed.


Only because you choose it to be. You could have started a project to improve yourself instead of sitting around playing video games all day. You can always look for happiness, but there is really no need to look past your own front door. There are plenty of things that you can do right here in your own community. You can visit a dairy and see how milk is handled and prepared for delivery. Or plan a series of window displays on home safety. Or help start a library. Or discuss with your dentist what you can do to make your teeth more attractive.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone never heard "time flies when you're having fun" and decided to write a whole article
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jal-co-za: I believe this should give us some insight to the psychological challenges astronauts might face for long term travel (such as to Mars or Europa).


Europa? Didn't you get the message?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cocooning with a bottle of vodak can definitely cause changes in time perception - that's the farking point.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It was absolute hell," Ogden says. "I could not believe there were 24 hours in the day; it dragged like a massive concrete block behind me." And yet, with the pandemic receding a bit, Ogden says the distortion of that time feels different. "It seems like it didn't really happen," she says. "Like: I can't really remember anything about it, so in some ways it seems quite short."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just ask the people who profited from the pandemic how disoriented they felt.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Ackshually, everyone travels through time, subby.


Not me. I'm always in the present.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe it's covid, or maybe it's all that legal weed you've been smoking.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop:

Only because you choose it to be. You could have started a project to improve yourself instead of sitting around playing video games all day. You can always look for happiness, but there is really no need to look past your own front door. There are plenty of things that you can do right here in your own community. You can visit a dairy and see how milk is handled and prepared for delivery. Or plan a series of window displays on home safety. Or help start a library. Or discuss with your dentist what you can do to make your teeth more attractive.

You do realize, you pretentious bastard, that everything you list involves going "beyond your front door"? fark off and die.
 
