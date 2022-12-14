 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you live in New Zealand and born after 2008, you'll never be able to experience the joys of hacking up a lung in the morning after a night on the town   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prohibition never works.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Prohibition never works.


It does when coupled with onerous repercussions when enforced.  You see it all over the world. Use of marijuana in Japan or the UAE are less than a few %.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They value life in countries not named the USA. When it comes to gun control, healthcare, and even anti-smoking laws are much better in other countries.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't miss my hair smelling like smoke after a night of drinking I'll tell you that.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want black markets? 'cause this is how you get black markets.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hegelsghost: Do you want black markets? 'cause this is how you get black markets.


It's a LOT easier to control black markets when you're an island  nation far from anywhere. I'm not saying they'll be 100% effective, but I bet smoking rates go down to noise levels among the target population cohort.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Prohibition never works.


It can in an island nation with strict import controls.

While this new law essentially grandfathers in all living adults, which means that tobacco will still be available in the country for decades (meaning everyone under the requisite age will be able to get it on the black market), eventually there will be a point where nobody can legally buy it, and frankly demand is not likely to remain strong enough to sustain the risks of illegal importation for a product like tobacco.  It's not like "real" drugs, where you at least get the benefit of getting high; smoking tobacco doesn't have much to recommend it as an illicit product.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Prohibition never works.


Anyone can make moonshine.

Growing a crop of tobacco, etc, not so much.

To fight against tobacco prohibition requires lots of importing, far easier to fight than the homemade stuff.

Not gonna be 100%, but a major blow.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives

Maybe they don't want to?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Walker: Prohibition never works.

It does when coupled with onerous repercussions when enforced.  You see it all over the world. Use of marijuana in Japan or the UAE are less than a few %.


Almost anything works while you have a gun to someone's head, that doesn't make it the best plan.  While smoking is indeed absolutely shiat for you, banning it entirely is a bit much.  Treat it like any other intoxicant with serious health risks - education etc. has been whittling it down for years - it was already headed to a niche like chewing tobacco is in at least in the U.S. - for similar reasons.  Banning it entirely just sets up a black market of people that will do it because it's illegal.  Adult humans are going to make stupid farking decisions sometimes - you can't ban everything that's awful for people and expect it to work how you think it will
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a smoke of 20+ years I say this with actual sincerity, good on them. Now do sugary drinks and junk food.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The new legislation does not ban vape products, which have become far more popular among younger generations than cigarettes.

So not going to stop young people from using tobacco then.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Personally, hacking up a wad of gray flem after a night at the bar is an experience that I don't miss. But oh man, drinking and cigarettes go together like peas and carrots.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's not like "real" drugs, where you at least get the benefit of getting high; smoking tobacco doesn't have much to recommend it as an illicit product.


joking right?  there are definitely some comparable effects..
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Banning it entirely just sets up a black market of people that will do it because it's illegal.


Think about what you're saying though.  So what if it drives it to a black market?  It's not dangerous to drive tobacco to a black market, unlike alcohol where you get novices brewing you deadly methanol.  I don't see the downside.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So if you were born early enough, you're now the designated smokes buyer for all your friends for the rest of your life.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Big Contraband just wants everyone to move to fentanyl.
 
mjbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kosherkow: wxboy: It's not like "real" drugs, where you at least get the benefit of getting high; smoking tobacco doesn't have much to recommend it as an illicit product.

joking right?  there are definitely some comparable effects..


If you don't smoke (or haven't smoked in a couple of weeks) you def. get a buzz from it.

The thing that is weird about this legislation is it bans people from buying it, but not using it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fabulous! What more can government do to perfect us? Ban sugar? Salt? Meat?Risky sports? The possibilities are endless.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Prohibition never works.


Actually, Prohibition did lower Americans' alcohol consumption.  People in the pre-Prohibition era drank at levels that would scare your average modern Russian.  And drank seriously groady shiat as a matter of course.  While the serious hard-drinkers doubled down, many people significantly lowered their alcohol consumption during, and even after, Prohibition.  The idea that the US was wall-to-wall teetotalers who turned into massive drunks arose afterwards - it was much closer to the opposite in real life.  People got used to less alcohol from necessity and found that guzzling wood alcohol was not actually a fun thing to do.  Or, they found that places like Canada and England made better hooch, and developed a taste for something beyond paint thinner, and moderated to afford good stuff.  All the speakeasies and organized crime were catering to a small set of people determined to drink simply because it was "cool" or they were serious alcoholics.  But, health-wise, Prohibition was one of the most successful public campaigns of US history.  Joe Entire Slab had morphed into Joe Six Pack.  It was a failure crime-wise, but it did achieve its primary goal

BTW, even as designed, it did not seek to end alcohol consumption completely.  Every home was allowed to make 200 gallons of hooch a year.  If you want to understand how much people drank before Prohibition, realize that about a pint a day for every member of an average family (including the kids) was considered virtual abstinence.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Fabulous! What more can government do to perfect us? Ban sugar? Salt? Meat?Risky sports? The possibilities are endless.


lol.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Walker: Prohibition never works.

Anyone can make moonshine.

Growing a crop of tobacco, etc, not so much.

To fight against tobacco prohibition requires lots of importing, far easier to fight than the homemade stuff.

Not gonna be 100%, but a major blow.


Counterpoint: Lots of people have been able to grow a crop of marajuana.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phalamir: Walker: Prohibition never works.

Actually, Prohibition did lower Americans' alcohol consumption.  People in the pre-Prohibition era drank at levels that would scare your average modern Russian.  And drank seriously groady shiat as a matter of course.  While the serious hard-drinkers doubled down, many people significantly lowered their alcohol consumption during, and even after, Prohibition.  The idea that the US was wall-to-wall teetotalers who turned into massive drunks arose afterwards - it was much closer to the opposite in real life.  People got used to less alcohol from necessity and found that guzzling wood alcohol was not actually a fun thing to do.  Or, they found that places like Canada and England made better hooch, and developed a taste for something beyond paint thinner, and moderated to afford good stuff.  All the speakeasies and organized crime were catering to a small set of people determined to drink simply because it was "cool" or they were serious alcoholics.  But, health-wise, Prohibition was one of the most successful public campaigns of US history.  Joe Entire Slab had morphed into Joe Six Pack.  It was a failure crime-wise, but it did achieve its primary goal

BTW, even as designed, it did not seek to end alcohol consumption completely.  Every home was allowed to make 200 gallons of hooch a year.  If you want to understand how much people drank before Prohibition, realize that about a pint a day for every member of an average family (including the kids) was considered virtual abstinence.


Thats more because pre prohibition also happened to be preFDA, so your alcohol had less chance of killing you than your food from the grocery store or your water from the sink
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kosherkow: wxboy: It's not like "real" drugs, where you at least get the benefit of getting high; smoking tobacco doesn't have much to recommend it as an illicit product.

joking right?  there are definitely some comparable effects..


That first cigarette of the day always made me "high."
 
kosherkow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mjbok: kosherkow: wxboy: It's not like "real" drugs, where you at least get the benefit of getting high; smoking tobacco doesn't have much to recommend it as an illicit product.

joking right?  there are definitely some comparable effects..

If you don't smoke (or haven't smoked in a couple of weeks) you def. get a buzz from it.

The thing that is weird about this legislation is it bans people from buying it, but not using it.


That is some interesting legislation, but it seems like it works in their favor being an island nation.  if supply is eventually throttled down so much there is much availability, the using it will sort itself out naturally.

i still remember my first drag... nearly fell down from being so lightheaded and dizzy.  i stopped after college, but will occasionally bum one from my cousin if we're out.  it really does pair nicely with drinking, and by nicely i mean a dangerously addictive combo.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From what I understand it's a myth that smoking actually costs the taxpayers anything when it comes to medical bills.  In fact it actually saves them money in the long term.

What the initial studies neglected to consider is that everybody dies, and the ones that die of lung cancer in their 60's cost the system considerably less money than the ones that die of something else in their 80's.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wxboy: Walker: Prohibition never works.

It can in an island nation with strict import controls.


And when the people support it. The already very low number of people interested in smoking in NZ already limits any black market someone might think of setting up.

Prohibitions failure in the US was largely because no one wanted it. NZ by and large has already decided that they don't want tobacco products and are annoyed about paying health care costs for a small minority,
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wxboy: Walker: Prohibition never works.

It can in an island nation with strict import controls.

While this new law essentially grandfathers in all living adults, which means that tobacco will still be available in the country for decades (meaning everyone under the requisite age will be able to get it on the black market), eventually there will be a point where nobody can legally buy it, and frankly demand is not likely to remain strong enough to sustain the risks of illegal importation for a product like tobacco.  It's not like "real" drugs, where you at least get the benefit of getting high; smoking tobacco doesn't have much to recommend it as an illicit product.


Anyway - the drug itself will still be legally available - they are only banning smoked tobacco products - not nicotine products.
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Munden: Walker: Prohibition never works.

It does when coupled with onerous repercussions when enforced.  You see it all over the world. Use of marijuana in Japan or the UAE are less than a few %.


I'd go one further.  Smoking is considered completely uncool by nearly everyone under 45 these days. Its the lack of cool factor that will kill it more than anything.

Vaping is the new hotness and not covered by this.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SMB2811: wxboy: Walker: Prohibition never works.

It can in an island nation with strict import controls.

And when the people support it. The already very low number of people interested in smoking in NZ already limits any black market someone might think of setting up.

Prohibitions failure in the US was largely because no one wanted it. NZ by and large has already decided that they don't want tobacco products and are annoyed about paying health care costs for a small minority,


But they're still fine with the alcohol induced costs of the majority right
 
clawsoon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives

Maybe they don't want to?


They'll make up for it with even more bungee jumping.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Fabulous! What more can government do to perfect us? Ban sugar? Salt? Meat?Risky sports? The possibilities are endless.


Why are you against other people choosing to elect politicians that imposed this ban? Why do you hate freedom of choice?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: As a smoke of 20+ years I say this with actual sincerity, good on them. Now do sugary drinks and junk food...............


.....................motorcycles and jaywalking while on the phone

porridge and turnips should be compulsory!

get real............we can not even get rid of meth and fentanyl.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This sounds like a move to stave off tourism
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: The new legislation does not ban vape products, which have become far more popular among younger generations than cigarettes.

So not going to stop young people from using tobacco then.


We fixed this hole in the boat

There's two holes in the boat.

We fixed one hole in the boat.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: This sounds like a move to stave off tourism


Gotta stop those damn bogan roos from setting up shop
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
watching the trump puddle dry:

But they're still fine with the alcohol induced costs of the majority right

And their fine with the complications of diabetes and heart disease brought on by a life time of other unhealthy junk products marketed to youths.

But smoking smells bad and is gross so it's easier to get people on board with banning sales of tobacco than then their precious sugary confections and fried foods.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Prohibition never works.


If you have a robust public health awareness campaign educating the populace in a sensible manner, there's no reason to believe that cigarette smoking will decline significantly.

The problem in the US is that so many people are ignorant and selfish, and taught that education and science are liberal conspiracies designed to bring upon us The End Times to western civilization.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: The new legislation does not ban vape products, which have become far more popular among younger generations than cigarettes.

So not going to stop young people from using tobacco then.


Yeah, i think this is a miss on their part.

I'll agree vapes can be a useful tool in getting folks to quit, and are PROBABLY "better" for you than smoking, but i think we have a ways to go before we say they are safe, and that is ignoring stuff like blood pressure and other problems nicotine on its own can cause.

It also ignores things like the waste created from disposable vapes, or disposable pods, the batteries, etc
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Walker: The new legislation does not ban vape products, which have become far more popular among younger generations than cigarettes.

So not going to stop young people from using tobacco then.

Yeah, i think this is a miss on their part.

I'll agree vapes can be a useful tool in getting folks to quit, and are PROBABLY "better" for you than smoking, but i think we have a ways to go before we say they are safe, and that is ignoring stuff like blood pressure and other problems nicotine on its own can cause.

It also ignores things like the waste created from disposable vapes, or disposable pods, the batteries, etc


The future is vape, fellas.  Fill up your lungs with a big cloud of bubblegum and stig it to the man.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: And their fine with the complications of diabetes and heart disease brought on by a life time of other unhealthy junk products marketed to youths.


Its not just that though. You could eat a couple of cookies a day, and if you have an otherwise healthy lifestyle, it isn't going to impact you. A couple of cigarettes a day potentially will, not to mention the addictive aspect which can easily move it from a smoke or two a day to a pack a day.

If someone is going to eat a pack of cookies a day every day, you are just playing wackamole with other bad things.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Update 2060: Precipitous numbers of people over 40 have developed chronic lung damage from cheap vape juice additives, plunging the New Zealand medical sector into chaos and rendering a significant amount of their workforce able to climb a flight of stairs.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Walker: The new legislation does not ban vape products, which have become far more popular among younger generations than cigarettes.

So not going to stop young people from using tobacco then.

Yeah, i think this is a miss on their part.

I'll agree vapes can be a useful tool in getting folks to quit, and are PROBABLY "better" for you than smoking, but i think we have a ways to go before we say they are safe, and that is ignoring stuff like blood pressure and other problems nicotine on its own can cause.

It also ignores things like the waste created from disposable vapes, or disposable pods, the batteries, etc


Disposable is the heavy lifting word there, capitalism loves disposable stuff that makes use of the finite resources it digs out of the ground
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Bot v2.38beta: And their fine with the complications of diabetes and heart disease brought on by a life time of other unhealthy junk products marketed to youths.

Its not just that though. You could eat a couple of cookies a day, and if you have an otherwise healthy lifestyle, it isn't going to impact you. A couple of cigarettes a day potentially will, not to mention the addictive aspect which can easily move it from a smoke or two a day to a pack a day.

If someone is going to eat a pack of cookies a day every day, you are just playing wackamole with other bad things.


Try over salted, high carbohydrate, high fat meals from restaurants every other night, but it's cute that you brought up cookies
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: Walker: Prohibition never works.

It can in an island nation with strict import controls.

While this new law essentially grandfathers in all living adults, which means that tobacco will still be available in the country for decades (meaning everyone under the requisite age will be able to get it on the black market), eventually there will be a point where nobody can legally buy it, and frankly demand is not likely to remain strong enough to sustain the risks of illegal importation for a product like tobacco.  It's not like "real" drugs, where you at least get the benefit of getting high; smoking tobacco doesn't have much to recommend it as an illicit product.


New retirement plan:

1.move to NZ.
2. Survive to 90+, and corner the supply.
3. Become the illegal supplier.
4.Profit.
 
philotech
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The government should have no say in what an informed person decides to put in their body...

// my body my choice
// prohibition costs lives
// prohibition causes crime
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. Because I dont smoke.  I wish my brother would stop.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Update 2060: Precipitous numbers of people over 40 have developed chronic lung damage from cheap vape juice additives, plunging the New Zealand medical sector into chaos and rendering a significant amount of their workforce able to climb a flight of stairs.


Not even joking. I've told my kids I don't want them smoking anything but if they must then at least make it plant based. Vaping is about as healthy as meth over the long term.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LineNoise: Bot v2.38beta: And their fine with the complications of diabetes and heart disease brought on by a life time of other unhealthy junk products marketed to youths.

Its not just that though. You could eat a couple of cookies a day, and if you have an otherwise healthy lifestyle, it isn't going to impact you. A couple of cigarettes a day potentially will, not to mention the addictive aspect which can easily move it from a smoke or two a day to a pack a day.

If someone is going to eat a pack of cookies a day every day, you are just playing wackamole with other bad things.


Sugary drinks are a major problem with the ease to consume.

If the argument is to help provide a healthy future for younger generations, we need to get restrict the profitability of all the poisons marketed to youth.

"It's okay cause I can control my intake" is the exact justification all addicts use. Myself included.
 
