 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 14 is undulate, as in, I begged with the credit card company to undulate fees charged   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
3
    More: Amusing, Flood, Wind, protagonist Aloy, Water, English-language films, Wave, World, auburn braids  
•       •       •

67 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2022 at 7:46 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm the Night Crawler I sleep in the day
I'm the Night Crawler, get out of my way
When I move I undulate
They use me for bait!
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Undulate you ungulate, and squirt me a latte!
Caffeine and caramel, whip up my frappe!
Into my mug go ice cream and cake,
Pumpkin spice? You can go jump in a lake!

Cogitate, agitate, waiting in line
"Who needs a mask?" I am ready to whine.
Finally in front, I will show them no mercy,
Double vente macchiato, half caf, double pump vanilla coconut milk,
(no tip)
...and make it "For Percy."
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.