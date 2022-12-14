 Skip to content
(AP News)   Suddenly... wait, those live in Alaska?   (apnews.com) divider line
32
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Muskox, muskox,
Muskox love
Muskox, muskox,
Muskox love

And they'll whirl you
Then they'll twirl you
You'll then be floatin' in the heavens above
Looks like muskox loooooooooove
Uh-huh

/RIP Captain (but not Tennille... she's still with us)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he could have asserted dominance properly if he had taken the time to shave his yak?
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk ox sez FTP.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when moose aren't scary enough.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juneau, Nome eans no.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Alaska. Only the strongest shall survive. The rest becomes Muskox meat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him
[Fark user image image 400x288]


"Your musk ox will freeze before you reach the first marker!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to use CRISPR and breed big game animals with human hands. Give them a Bushmaster 30.06. Enjoy the show.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cities why did we invent them?  But. Hay! being away from other humans was so worth it. 🙄
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Cities why did we invent them?  But. Hay! being away from other humans was so worth it. 🙄


Huh?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When shipping them by hovercraft you have to check for eel on muskox.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another invasive species.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like chasing a bison in Yellowstone.  Dumb.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska's government wants us to believe this:

Muskox are native to Alaska, but were extirpated by the 1920s. In 1930, 34 muskox captured in East Greenland were transplanted to Alaska, and all muskox in Alaska today are descended from these animals.

Now I'm like "wait, muskox live in Greenland?"
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I want to use CRISPR and breed big game animals with human hands. Give them a Bushmaster 30.06. Enjoy the show.


Just move to the South, it's filled with big, slow moving, dumb mammals that are armed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know if you need any help reducing the musk ox population. Those things are delicious.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  Musk ox are more goat than ox.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a taun taun
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: tasteme: Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him
[Fark user image image 400x288]

"Your musk ox will freeze before you reach the first marker!"


"Then I'll see you in Nome!"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Alaska's government wants us to believe this:

Muskox are native to Alaska, but were extirpated by the 1920s. In 1930, 34 muskox captured in East Greenland were transplanted to Alaska, and all muskox in Alaska today are descended from these animals.

Now I'm like "wait, muskox live in Greenland?"


That's their pre-European range. Fossils evidence shows that around 300ish AD the native people's brought them to Greenland. But they did their normal migration from Asia as humans did during the land bridge of the last glaciation.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone never watched "Alone".
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: That's a taun taun


Bill Hader's Killer "Star Wars" Impressions | CONAN on TBS
Youtube DfiP915CfiM
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You hate to see it.  This is like the 100th musk ox killing this year.  When are those lazy fat cats in Congress going to do something about this menace?  Regulate musk oxes (oxen?  oxi?) NOW!!
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Alaska's government wants us to believe this:

Muskox are native to Alaska, but were extirpated by the 1920s. In 1930, 34 muskox captured in East Greenland were transplanted to Alaska, and all muskox in Alaska today are descended from these animals.

Now I'm like "wait, muskox live in Greenland?"


Useless piece of trivia: The (utterly insane and rather badass) Danish patrol unit that monitors Northeast Greenland by dog sleigh uses rechambered M1917 Enfield rifles for defense against the local wildlife. They load with alternate hollow-point and military full-jacket, because what stops a polar bear only annoys a musk ox and vice versa.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weren't these the basis for the Tauren in World of Warcraft?
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what he gets for keeping dogs in a kennel in Alaska. Those dogs should have been in the house.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I want to use CRISPR and breed big game animals with human hands. Give them a Bushmaster 30.06. Enjoy the show.


They'll spend all their time masterbating.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How smelly do you have to be to get musk attached to your name and live in a totally frozen world
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox

Well, he scared one of them.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cities why did we invent them?  But. Hay! being away from other humans was so worth it. 🙄


You're far more likely to be killed by a person than a wild animal, though.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Muskox, muskox,
Muskox love
Muskox, muskox,
Muskox love

And they'll whirl you
Then they'll twirl you
You'll then be floatin' in the heavens above
Looks like muskox loooooooooove
Uh-huh

/RIP Captain (but not Tennille... she's still with us)


Some of those who work forces, are the same that burn crosses.... BULLS ON PARADE!
 
