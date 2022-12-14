 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   This is the largest NOPE in the world, the goliath birdeater   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Spider, different spider species, Tarantula, Earth, smallest spiders, Goliath birdeater, Spiders of this family, Arachnid  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was the largest NOPE in the world:
images-prod.dazeddigital.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birdeaters are awesome, I've been fortunate enough to handle a few and they are always so cool. Tarantulas pose basically no threat to humans, you have to be a real idiot to get bit by one or have them release their hairs on you.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False subby. People usually say the largest nope in the world is delicious when served with butter.


And yes, crabs are spiders and spiders are crabs. Keep that in mind when the meat disappears from your life and you have bugs to choose from
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job, Yahoo, one picture and it's of a different spider.

Tyrone Slothrop: I thought this was the largest NOPE in the world:
[images-prod.dazeddigital.com image 850x424]


That movie would have been a lot shorter if they'd just freed it's mate from being used as a city.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant huntsman nope (12-inch leg span)
Nopeliath birdeater (11-inch leg span)
Brazilian salmnope pink birdeater (10-inch leg span)
Brazilian giant tawny nope tarantula (10-inch leg span)
Face-hugger tarantula (nopus nopenopeus) (8-inch leg span)
Hercules baboon nope (7.9-inch leg span)
Nopelombian giant redleg tarantula (7-inch leg span)
Camel nope (6-inch leg span)
Brazilian wandering nope (5.9-inch leg span)
Cerbalus aravaenopesis (5.5-inch leg span)
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biologydictionary.netView Full Size

This is the goliath birdeater
The picture from the article is a funnel web spider which about 3 centimeters.  But they supposedly live 20 years, so f*ck them.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Giant huntsman - longer limbs but less girthy than the birdeater
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: [upload.wikimedia.org image 738x900]
Giant huntsman - longer limbs but less girthy than the birdeater


and they just carry around boulders like it ain't no thing, apparently!
 
Ostman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: Birdeaters are awesome, I've been fortunate enough to handle a few and they are always so cool. Tarantulas pose basically no threat to humans, you have to be a real idiot to get bit by one or have them release their hairs on you.


I know that they pose know threat logically, but when I get within a certain distance of them my skin starts to crawl, a cold sweat starts in, and I can't get away fast enough. I don't know what it is or why I have such a massive fear of them, neither of my parents do.
But yeah, most are fine, and particularly here in Ireland almost none of them pose any danger whatsoever.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And at the other end of the spectrum is:
"There's a spider in the bathroom!"
"Where?"
"Right there!"
Puts on binocular magnifiers.
Picks up micro-bug, puts it outside.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hate to have a fear of spiders and encounter that thing.

If I ever owned one, I would name it Boris.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I thought this was the largest NOPE in the world:
[images-prod.dazeddigital.com image 850x424]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pookerbug
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The eight-legged insects vary in size and shape..."
Really? That's some fine science writing right there.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
weidert.comView Full Size


/yeah I know spiders eat the really bad bugs
//but when they get larger than my hand all bets are off
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: [biologydictionary.net image 800x532]
This is the goliath birdeater
The picture from the article is a funnel web spider which about 3 centimeters.  But they supposedly live 20 years, so f*ck them.


On tonight's show: Spiders with their own zip codes
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ostman: robodog: Birdeaters are awesome, I've been fortunate enough to handle a few and they are always so cool. Tarantulas pose basically no threat to humans, you have to be a real idiot to get bit by one or have them release their hairs on you.

I know that they pose know threat logically, but when I get within a certain distance of them my skin starts to crawl, a cold sweat starts in, and I can't get away fast enough. I don't know what it is or why I have such a massive fear of them, neither of my parents do.
But yeah, most are fine, and particularly here in Ireland almost none of them pose any danger whatsoever.


The entire nature of phobias is that they're a fear response that at least on some level is not logically justified
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Camel spiders, not known to exist in the Land of Nope (Austria) yet.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: Birdeaters are awesome, I've been fortunate enough to handle a few and they are always so cool. Tarantulas pose basically no threat to humans, you have to be a real idiot to get bit by one or have them release their hairs on you.


It's always a bit of fun watching Dr No and seeing James Bond practically shiat himself at the sight of the "deadly" black tarantula. Really puts his constant sexual assaults and abuse of women into perspective, he's a cowardly piece of shiat that preys upon what he perceives as weak
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guess how I know subby has never seen a nature documentary.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spiders that can prey on mammels are always concerning.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ostman: robodog: Birdeaters are awesome, I've been fortunate enough to handle a few and they are always so cool. Tarantulas pose basically no threat to humans, you have to be a real idiot to get bit by one or have them release their hairs on you.

I know that they pose know threat logically, but when I get within a certain distance of them my skin starts to crawl, a cold sweat starts in, and I can't get away fast enough. I don't know what it is or why I have such a massive fear of them, neither of my parents do.
But yeah, most are fine, and particularly here in Ireland almost none of them pose any danger whatsoever.

The entire nature of phobias is that they're a fear response that at least on some level is not logically justified


Acrophobia is always justified
 
