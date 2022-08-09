 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 294 of WW3: Ukraine shoots down over a dozen Iranian drones over Kyiv. US sending advanced long-range air defense system to Ukraine. Russia can't defeat NATO without using nukes says Orc commander. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's air defense shot, Ukrainian air defense, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Kiev  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hm. Previous post didn't include today's numbers on the graphs. Fixed.


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Things seem to be slowing a bit, numbers wise. Getting muddy again?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Up early this morning to salt the driveway, so I ran to Dunks and got some donuts, nibblers and coffee over on the folding table.  I don't know what is floating on the surface of the coffee kiddie pool, but it winked at me, so I'll leave the boxes of Joe on the table for now.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Up early this morning to salt the driveway, so I ran to Dunks and got some donuts, nibblers and coffee over on the folding table.  I don't know what is floating on the surface of the coffee kiddie pool, but it winked at me, so I'll leave the boxes of Joe on the table for now.


Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
December 14

Kiev was attacked by kamikaze drones

Several explosions were heard in the capital, the first one occurred at 06: 26. According to preliminary information, about ten Iranian Shahed drones were launched.

The mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko confirmed the explosions in the Shevchenko district of the capital.

An air alert continues in the city and region!Mistransliteration can be fun, just roll with it.Over Kiev and the region, air defense has already shot down 10 mines, - Klitschko
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The attack UAVs that attacked Kiev today are flying from the direction of the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report.

The network also publishes the wreckage of a drone shot down over the capital. On the wreckage you can see the inscription"For Ryazan".No clue.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has been a wild week so missed Mon/Tues, but it's time for another weather update!

In Kiev, temps hover right at freezing through Sunday, when they drop well below freezing and they get about 28cm of snow, and temps stay around or below freezing for the foreseeable future.
Fark user image


In Donetsk. we start below freezing and wet through Friday where we warm up for more rain through Sunday. Then it becomes very cold with a good chance of Orcsicles throughout the long term.
Fark user image


In Kharkiv, a very similar pattern emerges to above. Cloudy with a chance of Orcsicles.
Fark user image


In Mariupol, the warm period also ends after Sunday leaving all Orcs exposed to the elements wet and cold.
Fark user image


Finally, in Simferopol, temps will warm greatly over the weekend likely giving orcs a chance to dry out before the temps drop back to around freezing starting on Monday, though they start to moderate quickly  and are back above freezing by the end of next week.
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was 27 years old. He had a wife and a daughter. He could have lived a happy life if the enemy hadn't decided to take him away. Just like the lives of other Ukrainians.

Andrey Verkhoglyad was a major, a battalion commander of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Cossacks. He graduated from the Hetman Pyotr Sahaidachny National Army Academy, and a few weeks after graduation, he was in the war zone. By the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Andrey already had extensive combat experience, in particular in the defense of Avdiivka.

After February 24, the defender continued to fight for the independence of our Motherland. Unfortunately, at the end of June, in a battle with the militants of the Russian PMC Wagner on Svitlodarsky arc, Andrey was killed.

Posthumously, Andrey Verkhoglyad was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

Eternal memory and glory to the fallen heroes!
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: Has been a wild week so missed Mon/Tues, but it's time for another weather update!

In Kiev, temps hover right at freezing through Sunday, when they drop well below freezing and they get about 28cm of snow, and temps stay around or below freezing for the foreseeable future.
[Fark user image 850x697]

In Donetsk. we start below freezing and wet through Friday where we warm up for more rain through Sunday. Then it becomes very cold with a good chance of Orcsicles throughout the long term.
[Fark user image 850x697]

In Kharkiv, a very similar pattern emerges to above. Cloudy with a chance of Orcsicles.
[Fark user image 850x697]

In Mariupol, the warm period also ends after Sunday leaving all Orcs exposed to the elements wet and cold.
[Fark user image 850x697]

Finally, in Simferopol, temps will warm greatly over the weekend likely giving orcs a chance to dry out before the temps drop back to around freezing starting on Monday, though they start to moderate quickly  and are back above freezing by the end of next week.
[Fark user image 850x697]


Where pray tell is our fleshy weather photo? You're slacking.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could we have those like....yesterday?

-help is near, - the US Ambassador to Ukraine hinted at new arms supplies

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink expressed her support for the Ukrainians after the morning drone attack and assured that a new batch of military aid from the United States is already on the road.

"Drones are in Kiev this morning, but I know that being woken up by Russian bombs has become all too common, something that Ukrainians experience with bravery and dignity throughout Ukraine... We are with you - more help is on the way , " she wrote on Twitter.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it just me or is this guy starting to feel like family.

Mariupol defender Mikhail Dianov underwent surgery in the United States

In the spring of 2022, a photo of a marine with a wounded arm from Azovstal went viral. Shortly after that, the Ukrainian defender was captured by the Russians, where he lost up to 40 kg-of course, no high-quality medical care was provided to him there.

And only now, after returning from captivity, I managed to perform the necessary operation - in a clinic in the States. Her defender was fully provided by the Ukrainian football club "Shakhtar".

"The operation was successful. After rehabilitation, Mikhail's right arm will be fully functional. In the coming days, Dianov will return to Ukraine , " the club's website says.

History proves once again that there is always hope. Our people are steel!

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they closed Radio Shack in russia. What? they're closed here too?Bypassing sanctions, Russia continues to receive microchips necessary for the manufacture of weapons

This version was published by Reuters journalists together with specialists from the British analytical center Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

Specifically to continue importing Western-made electronic chips, Russia has set up companies in Turkey, Hong Kong, and other shopping centers around the world. Among the imported goods are computer chips from American companies Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), Texas Instruments Inc and Analog Devices Inc, as well as German Infineon AG.

For seven months - until October 31, 2022-the import of electronics to the Russian Federation amounted to $ 2.6 billion. Of these, goods produced by Western manufacturers account for $ 777 million.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, have returned home!

The next exchange took place today, December 14. Among the exchanged defenders - there are Ukrainian officers, privates and sergeants. We also managed to exchange one US citizen who helped the civilian population.

At the same time, today the enemy returned to Ukraine the bodies of 4 of our dead heroes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Kherson detained the carrier helping the Russian soldiers to reach the city in the first days of war

During the implementation of stabilization measures, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a man-the owner of a carrier company that provided buses to the Russian military to transport soldiers from the occupied Crimea to Kherson.

Entire military groups of the Russian Federation thus got the opportunity to quickly get into the city - we are talking about the beginning of the war and the occupation of Kherson. The man involved at least 50 units of passenger transport that were in the company's fleet in the process of" transporting " the invaders.

After the liberation of the regional center, the leadership of the aggressor country tried to flee to Moldova in order to avoid justice. However, I didn't have time.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In fairness that is literally the entire point of NATO
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 3 to December 9 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Iran selling weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine or are they using them without a middleman?  It dies not change my opinion of the country either way, especially as Tehran works to crush a rebellion.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

36 years ago, the liquidators of the consequences of the Chernobyl accident protected not only Ukraine, but the whole world, the future of all of us.

Today, our defenders are once again on the defensive of our future. This year, Russia has created new threats that could surpass even the worst accident.

We will never forget the feat of the liquidators and will not allow anyone to neglect the price that Ukraine and the world paid for the elimination of the consequences of the Chernobyl accident.

Eternal honor to the heroes of Chernobyl for their feat!
Thank you to everyone who brings our victory closer!
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Morning.  Here's a Russian/Canadian Dyude update :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pe4Hgz_CFCA

(not sure why it's not linking in-thread today)
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 2 hours ago  

qorkfiend: In fairness that is literally the entire point of NATO


I would also like to add that Russia also can't beat NATO with nukes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The President of Ukraine has assembled the Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters

On December 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gathered the Public, where they heard reports from those present on the operational situation at the front and considered the urgent needs of the defense forces.

It is reported that special attention was also paid to the security of state borders.

Among other things, the participants discussed strengthening the air and missile defense of Ukraine, as well as the protection of energy infrastructure.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
keldaria
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]

[Fark user image image 850x1476]


Holy hell, that's a spicy body count.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha learn another meaning of the word "Patriot" in today's exciting episode:

"The Long Arm of The Law," or "Reach Out and Touch Someone!"

Have a great day!
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Screencap from Russian Dude video.  Watch it just to see this.  "You'll never believe this brilliant unloading technique Russians use."

:P
/slava Ukraine!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 firearms and thousands of bullets

The rioters, who were detained in Germany the day before, according to The New York Times with reference to the investigation materials, planned the murder of Olaf Scholz.

According to the plan of the conspirators, the "liquidation" should have taken place during the storming of the parliament. Other officials and parliamentarians were planned to be thrown behind bars.

It has already been established that the detainees counted on the help of the Russian special services in their plan. One of the detainees even visited the Russian consulate in Leipzig twice, where he allegedly met with Russian diplomats.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: [Fark user image image 544x512]

Screencap from Russian Dude video.  Watch it just to see this.  "You'll never believe this brilliant unloading technique Russians use."

:P
/slava Ukraine!


Turrets can't pop off if the tank is on top of them. Checkmate Ukrainians.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Up early this morning to salt the driveway, so I ran to Dunks and got some donuts, nibblers and coffee over on the folding table.  I don't know what is floating on the surface of the coffee kiddie pool, but it winked at me, so I'll leave the boxes of Joe on the table for now.


(sighs deeply, gets the speargun and net) I'll be back....
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She fled the bombings with her family to come to a safe country. Only to be hit by an idiot who didn't want to be late for work.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Now:Radiation is a terrible poison for all living things. And who, if not the Ukrainians, know about it. It is painful that in the 21st century, because of the actions of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on the territory of our state, we are again forced to talk about the nuclear threat. After all, the enemy systematically attacks critical infrastructure - in particular, nuclear power plants, without taking into account the consequences.

The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is a black page in the history of mankind. And only the bravery of people who defied an invisible threat saved Ukraine and the whole of Europe from the irreversible consequences of this catastrophe. Therefore, it is more important than ever to thank these people once again and remember their selfless step today, on the Day of honoring the participants in the Chernobyl disaster relief effort.

People of various professions took part in the elimination of the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster: firefighters, power engineers, military personnel, engineers, construction workers. This is at least 90 thousand people.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: tembaarmswide: [Fark user image image 544x512]

Screencap from Russian Dude video.  Watch it just to see this.  "You'll never believe this brilliant unloading technique Russians use."

:P
/slava Ukraine!

Turrets can't pop off if the tank is on top of them. Checkmate Ukrainians.


[Challenge accepted]
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.   Looks like links that fail the link checker don't count to your max.  So the ones I added in the past couple of days were balanced out against failures.

I'm technically 5 past the limit, but the main Ukraine one reliably fails
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia cannot "defeat the NATO bloc" in Ukraine without using nuclear weapons, a Russian commander said.

This commander does realize we also have nukes, yes?
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: She fled the bombings with her family to come to a safe country. Only to be hit by an idiot who didn't want to be late for work.


Well.. isn't that just farking awful
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: Russia cannot "defeat the NATO bloc" in Ukraine without using nuclear weapons, a Russian commander said.

This commander does realize we also have nukes, yes?


Fark user image
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Turrets can't pop off if the tank is on top of them. Checkmate Ukrainians.


Ruzzians : challenge accepted!
I'd like to see an upside-down tank blow its munitions load.  Surely it wouldn't "get much air" but i'd like to see a tank do a backflip at least once in my life.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also claimed that Russia is now fighting the entire Western world, which is why the next escalation of the Ukraine war can "only be one: nuclear."

Which is why Khodakovsky the next smart step would be to just cut bait and march your embarrassingly ill-equipped, underperforming, shell of an army Russia has left back across it's borders.  From what I've seen the moment NATO steps in it would be Desert Storm II by just using conventional weapons.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: serfdood: Russia cannot "defeat the NATO bloc" in Ukraine without using nuclear weapons, a Russian commander said.

Lilly_oh_thats_terrifying.gif
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure we really want to know this. It's just kind of our job:

Russians have dungeons for children in the occupied territories, - Ombudsman

" I thought it was impossible to break the bottom after Bucha, Irpen. I saw 2 dungeons in Balakleya, one guy was there for 90 days, he was taken out to be shot. There are 10 torture chambers in Kherson, one with a separate cell where children were kept , " said Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, in his report on the observance of the rights of victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The children were given water every other day, were not given food, and were told that their parents refused them.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the commander: the only way the Orcs could win in Ukraine is to use nukes. But he fails to understand that his "victory" would last mere minutes before Russia would cease to exist. What's left of it would be parted out to former Soviet countries that don't mind a few dozen radioactive craters where military and governmental bases used to be.

/Bottom line- Russia has lost this war. Badly. They need to cut their losses and go home. Further conflict only increases the collateral damage without reversing their defeat.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The European Commission announced the payment of another 500 million euros to Ukraine

" Today, we paid the 3rd tranche of 500 million euros as part of the exclusive macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion for 2022. This will contribute to Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and strengthen its overall economic and financial stability .

Recall that on September 15, the European Parliament approved a package of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion euros. The first tranche of 500 million euros was credited to the NBU's account on August 1.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Up early this morning to salt the driveway, so I ran to Dunks and got some donuts, nibblers and coffee over on the folding table.  I don't know what is floating on the surface of the coffee kiddie pool, but it winked at me, so I'll leave the boxes of Joe on the table for now.


I've been assured by these students there's nothing dangerous floating in the coffee pool.
1.bp.blogspot.com


/Good morning all!
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Is it just me or is this guy starting to feel like family.

Mariupol defender Mikhail Dianov underwent surgery in the United States

In the spring of 2022, a photo of a marine with a wounded arm from Azovstal went viral. Shortly after that, the Ukrainian defender was captured by the Russians, where he lost up to 40 kg-of course, no high-quality medical care was provided to him there.

And only now, after returning from captivity, I managed to perform the necessary operation - in a clinic in the States. Her defender was fully provided by the Ukrainian football club "Shakhtar".

"The operation was successful. After rehabilitation, Mikhail's right arm will be fully functional. In the coming days, Dianov will return to Ukraine , " the club's website says.

History proves once again that there is always hope. Our people are steel!

[Fark user image 500x663]


Damn, he looks pretty good all things considered!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* With false and egregious claims of "doping" having caused the Russian nation to be banned from the World Cup, the Olympics, the Tour de France, the World Bog Snorkling championship and the International Cheese Rolling Donnybrook, the Ministry of Culture has its sights on a new competitive sport to be enjoyed by all sport-minded Russians, championship lingerie pillow fighting. To this end, a new supply of human growth hormone has been established, and champion wrestlers Yuri and Yegor will be fitted with outfits specifically for this sport. We have high hopes for medals and sales of eye bleach.

* Any claims that the glorious armed forces of Russia cannot defeat NATO without the use of nuclear weapons are simply the deranged ravings of a failed commander and should not be taken seriously by anyone. In fact, President Putin is so confident in the military supremacy of our Army that he has purposely let our nuclear arsenal fall into disrepair as a cost-saving method, and has instead spent those funds on equipping a new mechanized force under the command of Rolf Steinerovitch. While the war may look confusing to a non-military mind, Putin is absolutely certain that Steinerovitch's assault will bring it under control. *Touches earpiece* Uh, I'm being told . . . moving on.

* Reports that Western regimes are pressuring lingerie firm Agent Provocateur to exit Russia over the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are simply a thin cover for the fact that once again, a Western business is failing in the face of superior Russian products. The Moscow-based luxury lingerie retailer Babushka's Backdoor continues to offer racy and appealing underthings that touch a true Russian's heart, as their signature high-rise burlap panties emblazoned with the logo 'Dig My Potato!' again outsells the bourgeois lace of the competition, and the limp sex toy line of Agent Provocateur fails to match the Babushka's replica male genitalia reportedly modeled from Yuri Andropov himself. We can expect many more Western business to fail to penetrate the Russian markets.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the lovable reprobate Jon snorted formaldehyde-laced bath salts and drove his cab through a time portal in order to molest a nine-year-old Lenin has drawn outcry from historians, most of whom correctly point out that the primary cause of the Bolshevik Revolution was not Tsarist Russia running out of underage prostitutes. The editors wish to apologize for any historical misconceptions this episode may have caused.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I'd like to see an upside-down tank blow its munitions load. Surely it wouldn't "get much air" but i'd like to see a tank do a backflip at least once in my life.


Fark user image


It's not upside-down, but it was the quickest picture of tank ownage I could find.

As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  A ... very appropriate cake, a goddess of war and cats, additional info on the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian Advent calendar, what it's like in Siberia, and HOW-TO surrender for Russians in the form of a tweet.  There were later images that I will have to look at in the thread, this may be updated later.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From blockchain to photos, a look at America's struggle to track Ukraine aid

The State Department cable surfaces amid growing calls for strict oversight of the money and weapons flowing to Ukraine.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelenskiy shuts court, says Ukraine can fight graft, Russia at same time
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: TommyDeuce: Up early this morning to salt the driveway, so I ran to Dunks and got some donuts, nibblers and coffee over on the folding table.  I don't know what is floating on the surface of the coffee kiddie pool, but it winked at me, so I'll leave the boxes of Joe on the table for now.

I've been assured by these students there's nothing dangerous floating in the coffee pool.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x478]

/Good morning all!


Do you dream?
 
