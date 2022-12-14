 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   If lightning strike causes 2000 gallons of sewage to flood Alabama city streets, how can you tell the difference?   (whnt.com) divider line
    Obvious, Public utility, Retention basin, Alabama, Storm, Water pollution, MUSCLE SHOALS, The Streets, controls of the sewer pump station  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Residents are encouraged to contact the utility company if they see an overflow as quickly as possible, which can be done by calling....

I can see a sewer overflow more quickly by calling the utility company?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not a heck of a lot. Consider the average lobster tank at a supermarket. That's 100 gallons. So your talking 20 of those. Not insignificant , but not really panic level.
But it's also Muscle Shoals. Home to one of the better recording studios in the nation. The Who, The Stones, Cher, Aerosmith, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon...aside from the obvious Blue Grass, Soul and Country like Aretha Franklin, Linda Ronstadt , Allman Brothers, Willie Nelson...etc.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Muscle Shoals you know...the city that gave us the majority of good music. Everyone from Rolling Stones to Ozzy have recorded music in Muscle Shoals.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all the local meth labs shut down because of sewage overflow, you betcha Alabamans will notice.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's cleaner than the tap water?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look what Joe Biden did!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Mobile Alabama with my brother last year. It seemed pretty nice, at least for the two days we were there.

What an Alabama might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close-stop stream overflowing sewer severe foaming in the concrete canal, one of Thailand.

I hate it when that happens.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
jumac
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yup and if the sewage gets into peoples house and such the city will tell them they are on their own for the cleanup/billing.

Same kinda thing happened years ago to my grandparents.  On their street a tree's roots grew into the sewage lines and caused it to backup into people's homes.  Some people faced bills in the upper hundreds up to 1k+ for clean up and fixing any issues it cost.  When they went to the town to get help as they saw it as the towns fault for not keeping a eye on the tree/lines.  The town said it was a act of god and they didn't have to help with the clean up cost.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's called Muscle Shoals. Because of "Muscles" (A freshwater mollusk)  which were available for gathering on the Creekside.
Easy to gather in the shallow waters, "The Shoals" and used as a major food source by the indigenous population and latter celebreality chefs. Around the same area you'll find tribal burial mounds composed of an arrogate of dirt/mud and muscle shells.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

optikeye: "The Shoals" and used as a major food source by the indigenous population and latter celebreality chefs.


I didn't even know that there were famous Mormon chefs.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because the lightning strike provides a flash of enlightenment not usually associated with those parts.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Your sister-mother is covered in slightly more shiat?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now Muscle Shoals has got the Swampers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: It's called Muscle Shoals. Because of "Muscles" (A freshwater mollusk)  which were available for gathering on the Creekside.
Easy to gather in the shallow waters, "The Shoals" and used as a major food source by the indigenous population and latter celebreality chefs. Around the same area you'll find tribal burial mounds composed of an arrogate of dirt/mud and muscle shells.

[Fark user image image 760x1140]


I prefer the Low Country Boil.

/ The skrimps are so titanically massive that they steal lunch money from grade school children.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Call Me Lightning - The Who
Youtube XCvs5pqsMEA
 
