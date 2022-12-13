 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   The vax saved many lives. as everyone but the idiots knew all along
26
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the hell is this picture? It's not as if they fought in a war. Most died because they were afraid of a little prick.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Vax is the name of my MD/PhD Clash cover band.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ironically, those dead are likely dead due to a certain person tying to make up for having a small price. Seriously, fark trump.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

"If not for the grace of Covid19, this trump rally would be much, much more annoying."
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The interesting thing is that in the very long run, Conservative rejection of the vaccine may save still other lives, as the superstitious block continues to die off in larger numbers because of it.  

Every time in history when religious conservatives have rejected to the adoption of new technology, the end result was that the vast majority of people embraced the advancement and the religious conservatives found themselves losing significant power and wealth as a result.  They don't always end up eradicating themselves, but they do make themselves irrelevant.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not necessarily that they are stupid. They were scared, like all of us. Sometimes scared people do really stupid things to make themselves feel better.

They are trying to assert control over a situation that is out of control. It's no wonder that they easily fall for bull shiat. Especially when that bull shiat is comforting and gives them a sense of superiority. That THEY know what is "ACTUALLY" going on.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is an ER nurse and she tells me stories of antivaxxer families who bring loved ones to the hospital with raging covid infections and then get mad at the hospital staff for trying to push the hoax and drag their loved ones home to suffer and die
 
Broktun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Many died because they caught the vid from someone who wouldn't get a little prick.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Most died because they listened to a little prick
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes indeed, the VAX was a very impressive computer for it's time.
There was little it couldn't do.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sometimes they become Amish and quietly growing in size and buying more property.  Next thing you know it's going to be law that we all have to drive horses and hand sew our own clothing.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can't trust that research, because the data originated from Big Government instead of for-profit free-market sources.

Notice how they don't compare the so-called efficacy of vaccination versus The Power of Prayer? Mmm hmmmm...

Study it out, sheeple.

/this post was typed in Comic Sans
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only meaningful take away isn't all the death. It's that these anti-vaxers want to drag everyone else along with them to death.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
china is turning into a real shiat show
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1.5 trillion medical bills is a big one. That would have been on top of everything else like bailout trillions. With 8 billion people in the world the population loss was nothing and 4x that would have been nothing.
 
stevecore
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And of course DeathSantis is declaring war on the CDC now saying that what they tell us to do isn't worth the paper they write it on.   fark the GOP so much
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.

Over a year and a half ago, when the vaccine first came out? Sure, that might work as an excuse for a tiny minority of folks.

Now? Fark that noise. "Scared" is an acute response to acute stress. As of a week or so ago, over 262 million Americans have received at least one dose. These folks have watched literally millions of Americans get vaccinated, many of whom have received multiple doses, with no ill effects.

"Scared" is no longer an excuse. "Stupid" is applicable.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

And sometimes "scared people do really stupid things to make themselves feel better" that endanger all the other people who AREN'T doing really stupid things.

So f*ck those scared, stupid people, most of whom were Republicans. I'm glad so many of them are dead.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Not true some wouldn't wear a mask.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

As someone with a little prick... Sorry?
 
sniderman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, In Florida:

DeSantis targets Covid vaccine manufacturers and CDC in latest anti-vaccine moves
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

If choosing something that proffered by the orange toddler over science because it makes you feel superior isn't text book stupidity I don't know what is.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So far, only 13.5 percent of eligible Americans have gotten their updated (bivalent) booster, including 34 percent of people age 65 and older.

People are stupid, News at 11.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Being told to wear a mask was my Vietnam.
 
tennyson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

They're scared of a lot of things. They're scared of gays. They're scared of climate scientists and biologists. They're scared of Barack Obama's birth certificate.

These aren't crank theories. These are mainstream views of the Republican party.

There comes a point when they're scared of so many things that demonstrably cannot harm them that we must round it up to "stupid".
 
ukexpat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone have links to similar studies for fish tank cleaner, bleach and anal u/v probes?
 
