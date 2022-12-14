 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Food and Wine)   Nothing says 'Romance' like the hypnotizing aroma of a Super 8 motel   (foodandwine.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Odor, Olfaction, Smell, Aroma compound, Wyndham-owned hotel chain, smells of an epic road trip adventure, Mike Pomranz, limited-edition candle collection  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2022 at 5:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Crusty splooge and dried sweat with a hint of swamp ass?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What do bed bugs smell like?
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tom Bodett
Youtube 6HRZwbRj2Ag
/well maybe not a Super 8, but it IS a Motel 6.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We'll throw in a bonus scent, Jizz Stained Bedspread, if you order before midnight!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why I insist on staying in a 16mm hotel.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: This is why I insist on staying in a 16mm hotel.


Are you a lego dude?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.