(My Northwest)   Seattle Chill?   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
biznatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Applies equally to males and females
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Turns out that wherever I am is the #1 spot for being single
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The hidden gem in that article is that they ranked Madison, WI as #1 for Dating Opportunities.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, I saw that movie, listened to the soundtrack a whole bunch in the early 90s.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Turns out that wherever I am is the #1 spot for being single


Username checks out.
 
Confabulat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #1 rule of finding a city to be single: Look for a place without a lot of really good-looking and/or successful people.

Miami Beach: NO
Knoxville: YES
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The article's "what's a single guy/gal to do" checklist makes my skin crawl. They aren't bad things if you're a tourist, but there's only about 5 days of stuff there.

Instead, stick with the two things that area is good at: workaholism and hiking. Both are in abundant supply and combined create balance.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: The article's "what's a single guy/gal to do" checklist makes my skin crawl. They aren't bad things if you're a tourist, but there's only about 5 days of stuff there.

Instead, stick with the two things that area is good at: workaholism and hiking. Both are in abundant supply and combined create balance.


Skiing and snowboarding.   Pretty much anything outdoorsy, really.  You can drive two hours and be at the ocean, the mountains, or the desert.   We even have a rain forest.

And beer.   Whole lot of craft breweries.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Excellent choice of stock image.
 
