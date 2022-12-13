 Skip to content
(MSN)   In other news Russia is apparently running out of bullets, at least the good ones   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
U.S. citizens aiding war criminals and what's gonna happen
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The US is just obtaining trade material.  A deal for Whelan may soon be in the works.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's it gonna take to trade Snowden?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: The US is just obtaining trade material.  A deal for Whelan may soon be in the works.


Won't matter.

Just like Russian Hitler demanded mass murdering terrorist-enabler Victor Bout to have his hostage Brittney Griner released, Russian Hitler wants a spy & murderer who's been sentenced to life in prison in Germany for Whelan.

Ugh. I hate this game. Does anybody know any speedrun cheats? Like a bug where if we send enough HIMARSes or some shiat, can we clip through the ground and land straight at the cutscene where we watch a snowy version of the Qaddafi video?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: U.S. citizens aiding war criminals and what's gonna happen


US "residents." FTFA. ok what is a US resident? Green card possessor?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: vudukungfu: U.S. citizens aiding war criminals and what's gonna happen

US "residents." FTFA. ok what is a US resident? Green card possessor?


One is a citizen according to another story
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Be a shame if that ammo got delivered with a little C4 bonus hidden in the casing.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/hedgehog in the for of war
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do we have treason laws on the books if we do not utilize them?
 
