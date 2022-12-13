 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   It's like groundhog day in Punxsutawney, except the high school principal keeps getting arrested   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Dumbass, court documents, 3rd time, months  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe time to call an emergency meeting? He needs to go now.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, get some help.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dude obviously has a substance abuse problem, other than the DUI it should be handled as a medical, not criminal matter and his employer should be doing everything they can to get him effective treatment if/when he wants it.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robodog: Dude obviously has a substance abuse problem, other than the DUI it should be handled as a medical, not criminal matter and his employer should be doing everything they can to get him effective treatment if/when he wants it.


How about we lock them up in a private prison?
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Co-pricipal caught sayof
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: Dude obviously has a substance abuse problem, other than the DUI it should be handled as a medical, not criminal matter and his employer should be doing everything they can to get him effective treatment if/when he wants it.


No way. A protection from abuse order implies that someone fears physical violence by this guy and a judge agreed. And he continually violated the order. Maybe he's innocent. But either way it is a criminal matter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can sort of understand the DUI. Not that he shouldn't face the consequences but having to deal with kids every day, I understand it. But not the abuse charges.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: robodog: Dude obviously has a substance abuse problem, other than the DUI it should be handled as a medical, not criminal matter and his employer should be doing everything they can to get him effective treatment if/when he wants it.

No way. A protection from abuse order implies that someone fears physical violence by this guy and a judge agreed. And he continually violated the order. Maybe he's innocent. But either way it is a criminal matter.


Oh, I was assuming it was a court order not to drink (abuse alcohol) while on bond, if he's actually stalking an ex or estranged wife then fark him.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You Farkers think THIS is how far a school principal can fall from grace?

That's NOTHING.

This week in Australia a former school principal was killed in a mass shooting, and he was one of the shooters!

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-63952882

Thank heavens this is a rare kind of event Down Under!
 
