(6ABC Philadelphia)   Two boaters who left New Jersey last month for Florida, missing since a stop in North Carolina, rescued off the Delaware coast, now being flown to New York, presumably to receive the Wrong Way Corrigan award   (6abc.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

darch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yay Jersey!

Uh...

Got nothin'.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A Gilligan's Island reference! Well done, subby! Ginger is waiting in the hut with your reward.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Juan Moore missing?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No fuel, no power... well I can see how they ended up where they did that way but what the heck happened here?  Some seriously catastrophic mechanical failure or somesuch would be required

/or something involving epic levels of dumb, that's always possible
//sometimes both
///just so people don't get bored
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, I've never seen the sun come up in the west.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: No fuel, no power... well I can see how they ended up where they did that way but what the heck happened here?  Some seriously catastrophic mechanical failure or somesuch would be required

/or something involving epic levels of dumb, that's always possible
//sometimes both
///just so people don't get bored

30-foot sailboat

30-foot sailboat


"Sailors" that didn't know how to sail most like. Grade A Darwin Award contenders. They are exceedingly fortunate- the sea keeps her prizes and does not generally permit rescue so far from shore. Dudes were halfway to Bermuda!
 
neeNHA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still...got out of Jersey!

/i keed
//garden state!
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Old Caledonia?
Some Like it Hot-part 8
Youtube 10c-IPY_u7Y

/the gulf stream, how does it work?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
was louis ck navigating?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: Juan Moore missing?


First I thought, "you know, if there's ever a Headline of the Century award on Fark, that one would get my vote."

Then I looked it up.

https://www.fark.com/comments/3732640/Two-swimmers-dead-Juan-Moore-missing

2008.

I'm old.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

