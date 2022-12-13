 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Suddenly, poultry carcasses
    North Carolina, Sampson County, North Carolina, North Carolina Department of Transportation, Cumberland County, North Carolina, Roseboro, North Carolina  
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do birds
suddenly appear
every time
you are near?

just like me
they long to be
dead in groups
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Godot my witness...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hallelujah, it's raining hens
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Poultry in motion.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently they failed to get to the other side.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, this tread just went to hen in a hell basket.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We cut now to our reporter Les Nessman live at the scene. Over to you Les...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image image 425x436]


An*
 
knbwhite
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had to cross a setting like that on a motorcycle. There were no significant dry patches. The radiator smelled interesting for a couple weeks.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Crows leading suspect in murder.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My first apartment my sophomore year of college, dumb idiot me didn't handle his perishables properly. Threw out some rotten chicken, didn't tie off the garbage bag properly, got chicken juice in the garbage can. The horrible smell burned into my brain. To this day, I get a psychosomatic gag reflex when I take out the trash cans every week.

This picture is making me drive heave right now.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
