(Gothamist)   MTA considers pilot program to detect which subway elevators smell like urine. NYFark, en masse: ALL OF THEM   (gothamist.com) divider line
14
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This city is a farce.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not true. Sometimes the faecal stench completely covers up the stale urine.
 
karl2025
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love the city, I really do, but good Lord they need to invest in a public air freshener campaign.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I always liked when it rained in NYC, because I could be pretty sure the moisture falling on me was water.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you're ever in the NYC subway and a train pulls in that's completely packed, except for one car, DO NOT GET IN THAT CAR.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
🎶
Don't make me the pilot of your pee.
/🎶
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I suggest using something akin to the snow maker misters on the lower parts of the city, give everything a low angle rinse, then snake the drains. But it's more profitable to not fix the problems, isn't it?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i bet all of new york smells like piss
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to just have restrooms?  Like isn't this some really basic shiat we've known since the bronze age?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i bet all of new york smells like piss


It does. Especially in summer.

I question why I continue to live here everyday and then I look at salaries elsewhere and sadly realize I'm not willing to take that large of a step back.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Wouldn't it be easier to just have restrooms?  Like isn't this some really basic shiat we've known since the bronze age?


The main reason why we have so few public restrooms is because the creatur- I mean, bum- I mean, unhoused just destroy them or turn them into drug dens for funsies ... and then get all pissy when we send them to Rikers or Bellvue to figure their shiat out ... literally.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: some_beer_drinker: i bet all of new york smells like piss

It does. Especially in summer.

I question why I continue to live here everyday and then I look at salaries elsewhere and sadly realize I'm not willing to take that large of a step back.


You can't spend $5000/month for a 350 square foot studio apartment just anywhere.
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I suggest using something akin to the snow maker misters on the lower parts of the city, give everything a low angle rinse, then snake the drains. But it's more profitable to not fix the problems, isn't it?


True.  NYC has lots of room to increase taxes.  They're definitely too low.  By that I mean: There's definitely nowhere with lower taxes that doesn't smell like urine.  It's true.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Flushing It All Away: some_beer_drinker: i bet all of new york smells like piss

It does. Especially in summer.

I question why I continue to live here everyday and then I look at salaries elsewhere and sadly realize I'm not willing to take that large of a step back.

You can't spend $5000/month for a 350 square foot studio apartment just anywhere.


Hey now. It's 650sf and has a door to the bedroom.

When you do the math, the nightly rate is almost like living at a hotel ... without the room service, turndown, or pool.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
