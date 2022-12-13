 Skip to content
The 10 people Jesus loves more than anyone else
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't forget the Pope. No, wait, he doesn't own Vatican City.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. No one's filled with more Holy Spirit than this guy.

Pastor Gas
Youtube eb1tDCKjLVo


It's practically leaking out of him.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My response has been pending for a while now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched The Righteous Gemstones recently. I feel that's not an exaggeration, and might be an underestimation, of how bad these people are.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fairly broke midwestern pastor here, just doing the food pantry/shelter/soup kitchen/clothing closet thing.
These guys (and their ilk) are why people like me have to swim so hard upstream. Bleh.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: My response has been pending for a while now.

[Fark user image 740x1075]


Amen and amen.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The world's richest Pastors have built wealthy luxurious empires since they are worth millions and millions of dollars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whe Pat Robertson used his hospital plane to smuggle diamonds out of Africa, well that certainly an Operation Blessing!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
how come i never heard of this Kenneth Copeland?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God."
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For comparison, the Ayatollah has $95 billion.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now do the 10 richest Rabbis.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No love for Dr Gene Scott?
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: For comparison, the Ayatollah has $95 billion.


?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought that the AI behind that blog would have better.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Staffist: I thought that the AI behind that blog would have better.


...been better.


/weak I
 
Truthman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know, as much as I detest them, I can't blame them for being able to con so many people  into making them rich. The fact that they get away without paying taxes because they call themselves a church, makes me want to ram a cross down their throats.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Bullshiat. No one's filled with more Holy Spirit than this guy.

[YouTube video: Pastor Gas]

It's practically leaking out of him.


Doing the Lord's work.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Quite a few Nigerians on that list. My guess is that they engage in 419 scams as a side hustle.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shepherds shearing their sheep.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jsmilky: how come i never heard of this Kenneth Copeland?


That's a very good question. Perhaps this interview can enlighten you

Full Interview: Preacher Kenneth Copeland Defends Lavish Lifestyle
Youtube 9LtF34MrsfI
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Money changers. Jesus took his time with them. Try to braid a leather rope. You need to think on that and stew before you start beating people.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hebrews 13:5
Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, "I will never leave you nor forsake you."

Matthew 6:24
"No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money.

1 Timothy 6:10
For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils. It is through this craving that some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many pangs.

Matthew 6:19-21
"Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.

Luke 12:33-34
Sell your possessions, and give to the needy. Provide yourselves with moneybags that do not grow old, with a treasure in the heavens that does not fail, where no thief approaches and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Proverbs 22:1

A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, and favor is better than silver or gold.

...and on and on...
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kenneth Copeland is the creepiest man I have ever met. A total sociopath. I did like how he sent the ushers to follow me leaving the building to threaten me for walking out.

He plundered the churches funds to buy oil wells for his own family and other really shady deal that he gotten rich of conning little old ladies and the desperate out of their money, their disease spreaders are legendary spreading measles to thousands at a time and pressuring people to believe all sorts of crap from reading a section of the bible and stealing the sermons written decades and centuries before and passing them off as his own.

Not bad I guess for a failed second hand car dealer who was too creepy for the role so got into something more corrupt and evil.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I assume Kenneth Copeland is rich because of his incredible career as a heavy metal vocalist.

Judgement on COVID-19 goes HEAVY METAL [Kenneth Copeland Remix] [I Demand]
Youtube 0JPRvxTjfOk
 
