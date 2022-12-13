 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Well, what did you expect when you visited Death Valley? You should have visited Lottery Win Falls instead   (wavy.com) divider line
    Death Valley National Park, park services, Inyo County, California, National Park Service, park spokesperson, campground host, 54-year-old man, San Bernardino County, California  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
rappeling alone?

fark him.
Nothing of value and charge his estate firvthe clean up.

Dumbass
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mare_Imbrium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed.

This is the kind of "one ticket please" content I come to fark for.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lottery Win Falls is not as great as it sounds.  I mean, it's a waterfall, but like a tiny one.  Little farking tourist trap
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one way to execute a retirement plan.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark goes to Death Valley alone?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died as he lived.  Stupidly.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
could it be he intended to die?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Rappelling Death Valley without enough rope" sounds like a platitude that could stick
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: could it be he intended to die?


Did he strap himself to a table with a laser cutting toward his crotch!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That is one way to execute a retirement plan.


30 feet did it, I thought I was going to have to go off the wall of the grand canyon when the time comes.  I'm  stilk going off the side of the grand canyon when it's time.  40 years from now when you hear an old guy tragically fell off the side while taking a selfie have a drink for me.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Should have worn one of these:

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


Saw them being used for the first time by climbers in Red Rock Canyon (near Vegas). At first, I thought they wore them while climbing.
 
Loren
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: rappeling alone?

fark him.
Nothing of value and charge his estate firvthe clean up.

Dumbass


And without a long enough rope.  Darwin territory.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No... no Subby! It's spend the day at Death Valley, then spend the night at Frostbite Falls.

That way it balances out.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: rappeling alone?

fark him.
Nothing of value and charge his estate firvthe clean up.

Dumbass


don't even bother cleaning it up, we need some warnings.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZMugg: No... no Subby! It's spend the day at Death Valley, then spend the night at Frostbite Falls.

That way it balances out.


Frostbite =/= Death
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The tour guide remembers saying quote Oh that's not supposed to be here end quote.
 
