 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Next up: Stealth Drop Bears   (eurasiantimes.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2022 at 11:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear fusion
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helps me sleep better if I get blown up a win win
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NSFW language....

Cocaine Bear | Official Trailer [HD]
Youtube DuWEEKeJLMI
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [Fark user image 225x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pfft. Everyone knows that, in case of another World War, Australia should be quickly established as a defensive base, not an offensive one.

Since Australia only has one entry point (Indonesia, through Siam), it is an ideal continent to keep and hold, especially when focusing on the defense. Because of its simplicity and effectiveness, NATO will attempt this strategy despite the risk.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you want to beat China I know just the guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.