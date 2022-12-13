 Skip to content
(Jalopnik) Weeners The pen is too rowdy for Allegiant
13
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That article's a hoot:

Passengers Kicked Off Flight for Saying 'Penis' Think Penalty Too Stiff

The two men say they were having a ball when they were gotten off the plane with much rowdier passengers.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The two men say they were having a ball when they were gotten off the plane with much rowdier passengers."

What the fark kind of grammar is that?! This is not the kind of stellar world-class journalism I expect from dick stories!
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Imagine the outrage if they had said vagina!
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
it's his arm
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She never said that.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Penis innuendos are pathetic.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

8 inches: Penis innuendos are pathetic.


you've been popping up a lot, these days.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was never going to be another Hunger Games.  They should have known that from the start and set expectations properly.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You want dicks on a plane, you gotta fly Spirit
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They just splattered penis puns all over that article. I'm sorry I even gave it a glans.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They should have said "vagina" instead, since there's legal precedents


Vagina in a courtroom
Youtube e5aG8FXVtyA
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They just splattered penis puns all over that article. I'm sorry I even gave it a glans.


Ugh. That joke was head-cheesy.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: [Fark user image image 567x927]it's his arm


Step one: cut a hole in the box.
 
