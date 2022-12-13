 Skip to content
(Twitter) Graphic evidence of Canadian road rage, caught on video
68
    More: Sick, shot  
68 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Absolutely horrifying
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American version is shooting the window out with an AR-15, for violation of motor vehicle code against driving with an obstructed rear window.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Absolutely horrifying


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.


...or, the lane markers on the road get covered with a quarter-inch of snow and they get like two ice crystals on their forward cameras and decide that the reasonable course of action is to yeet a hard left into oncoming traffic.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY RETIREMENT COCAINE!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Tunes!
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The American version is shooting the window out with an AR-15, for violation of motor vehicle code against driving with an obstructed rear window.


Or: "Don't touch MY CAR!!!" kind of thing. Either way...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

...or, the lane markers on the road get covered with a quarter-inch of snow and they get like two ice crystals on their forward cameras and decide that the reasonable course of action is to yeet a hard left into oncoming traffic.


"lane markers"?  Must be some sort of fancy-pants east coast thing.  Your roads are probably paved too.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat gets real serious when a little old lady's unshoveled driveway is spotted by two or more Canadians at once.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.


You know what the real danger is in self-driving cars? The enormous hole it will leave in police department budgets.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without watching the video... is it a moose attacking a car?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, you sap-boiling monsters! Just farking choke on a Timbit already.

/s
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one thing I really don't miss about living in a place snow is common.  So many just didn't bother to clear their cars.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Lambskincoat: The American version is shooting the window out with an AR-15, for violation of motor vehicle code against driving with an obstructed rear window.

Or: "Don't touch MY CAR!!!" kind of thing. Either way...


Yeah the more likely American equivalent would be the person in the car shooting the person attempting to clean the snow off for them.

/ I was afraid for my life
// he was coming right at me
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Road Rage
Youtube 8BYlz8XofJ8


Just a stupid song I wrote about road rage.

enjoy
or don't.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake. No one said "sorry"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

...or, the lane markers on the road get covered with a quarter-inch of snow and they get like two ice crystals on their forward cameras and decide that the reasonable course of action is to yeet a hard left into oncoming traffic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Without watching the video... is it a moose attacking a car?


It's a dozen wedges of Canadian geese, man.

Total heinous carnage
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Without watching the video... is it a moose attacking a car?


That was what I was hoping when I clicked the link but it's much more horrific. And no moose were harmed in the making of the video.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: That's one thing I really don't miss about living in a place snow is common.  So many just didn't bother to clear their cars.


Being stupid about clearing your rear windshield is one thing. The worse thing is people who don't think it's important to clear off the top of the car before getting on the highway.

/ After not having one for my entire life beforehand, I now have a garage
// It is life-changing
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i had to stop watching as he approached the vehicle, don't need that mental image in my head while i'm trying to sleep tonight.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geese?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Riot In Edinburgh
Youtube N2kC1jMKZco
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Just wait until somebody orders 10 breakfast sandwiches during the morning rush.  Then you'll see some shiat go down.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: The Dog Ate My Homework: Without watching the video... is it a moose attacking a car?

That was what I was hoping when I clicked the link but it's much more horrific. And no moose were harmed in the making of the video.


Mooses? Meese?
 
dericwater
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.


Self driving cars do not need windows. They have cameras. And each camera has a little blower that keeps the rainwater and possibly snow from accumulating on the lens. Same with their LiDAR sensors.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The American version is shooting the window out with an AR-15, for violation of motor vehicle code against driving with an obstructed rear window.


I take out the bazooka if you don't use turn signals
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Martian_Astronomer: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

...or, the lane markers on the road get covered with a quarter-inch of snow and they get like two ice crystals on their forward cameras and decide that the reasonable course of action is to yeet a hard left into oncoming traffic.

[Fark user image image 420x248]


You'll be back, dummy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel it's every man, woman, and child's civic duty to fight against the tyranny of that level of polite, considerate working-together-ness.....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How do you get 3 drunk Canadians out of the hotel pool?

You say, "excuse me gentlemen, could you please get out of the pool?".
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Canadian Police Chase
Youtube QsxV49pmnL8


/Obligatory
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [YouTube video: Riot In Edinburgh]


Bill Hicks - Hooligans
Youtube mA6hMFZ-gx0
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Myk-House of El: That's one thing I really don't miss about living in a place snow is common.  So many just didn't bother to clear their cars.

Being stupid about clearing your rear windshield is one thing. The worse thing is people who don't think it's important to clear off the top of the car before getting on the highway.

/ After not having one for my entire life beforehand, I now have a garage
// It is life-changing


I mean, the second you go forward with any pace, your back window is gonna be covered again if you don't clear the roof.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They murder you in Baltimore for that
 
Denjiro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blondambition: Compact Travel Size: The Dog Ate My Homework: Without watching the video... is it a moose attacking a car?

That was what I was hoping when I clicked the link but it's much more horrific. And no moose were harmed in the making of the video.

Mooses? Meese?


A flock of moosen.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Martian_Astronomer: Myk-House of El: That's one thing I really don't miss about living in a place snow is common.  So many just didn't bother to clear their cars.

Being stupid about clearing your rear windshield is one thing. The worse thing is people who don't think it's important to clear off the top of the car before getting on the highway.

/ After not having one for my entire life beforehand, I now have a garage
// It is life-changing

I mean, the second you go forward with any pace, your back window is gonna be covered again if you don't clear the roof.


Not if you were parked in the sun and waited a day to clear your car off and the snow on the roof has a thick crust of ice over it. That can be remarkably stable until you get up to...say...60 mph, then it comes off in large chunks.
 
adj_m
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He just kill that person
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: Lambskincoat: The American version is shooting the window out with an AR-15, for violation of motor vehicle code against driving with an obstructed rear window.

Or: "Don't touch MY CAR!!!" kind of thing. Either way...


Do this to someone's truck in Texas and it'll get you shot.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dericwater: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

Self driving cars do not need windows. They have cameras. And each camera has a little blower that keeps the rainwater and possibly snow from accumulating on the lens. Same with their LiDAR sensors.


A self driving car with a blower is exactly the future I dreamed of.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 500x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

You know what the real danger is in self-driving cars? The enormous hole it will leave in police department budgets.


Nah. They'll still be black cars on the road.
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Adolf Oliver Nipples: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

You know what the real danger is in self-driving cars? The enormous hole it will leave in police department budgets.

Nah. They'll still be black cars on the road.


And what will they pull a self-driving car over for in amongst the sea of other self-driving cars?

No more speeding, no more traffic jams, no more reckless driving, no more DUIs... there would no longer be any reason for traffic enforcement.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dericwater: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

Self driving cars do not need windows. They have cameras. And each camera has a little blower that keeps the rainwater and possibly snow from accumulating on the lens. Same with their LiDAR sensors.


When you have a couple of inches of snow and ice on the vehicle, you'll need to clear the cameras by hand.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: SBinRR: Adolf Oliver Nipples: fragMasterFlash: If self-driving cars ever become common its going to be weird seeing them roll around completely covered in snow and smugness.

You know what the real danger is in self-driving cars? The enormous hole it will leave in police department budgets.

Nah. They'll still be black cars on the road.

And what will they pull a self-driving car over for in amongst the sea of other self-driving cars?

No more speeding, no more traffic jams, no more reckless driving, no more DUIs... there would no longer be any reason for traffic enforcement.


Driving while black.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My cousins live in Canada and when I was a young, stupid, unworldly child I always thought that it must be terrible up there with all of the snow and cold and lack of American convenience and I was always glad that my Dad had decided to stay here instead of moving to Toronto like his brother.

Like I said, I was incredibly stupid.
 
