Caption this space scene
24
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
In space no one can hear you pee.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Who the fark thought open sleeve cuffs were a good idea for a farking space suit?!
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Damn it, Bruce Wayne! I told you to get the hatch on the Bat-rocket fixed."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Welcome to Farrrrrrrrrrrrk!!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I need some space sex right now!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In space, no one can see your camel toe.
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 my implants are about to explode
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
why do I feel like like I'm getting a hard-on?
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Earth below us, drifting falling, floating weightless, coming coming home..
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I couldnt resist

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, no. Not again.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F*CKING JEWISH SPACE LASERRRRRRSSSS!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

retrophil: I couldnt resist

[Fark user image 584x680]


"You ask for miracles, I give you the US Space Force"
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Never fart in a space suit!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NASA someone has hacked my Bluetooth vibrator again.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope that imodium kicks in soon.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here, let me spread my legs and show you the Brazilians!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Last time I criticize Musk on Twitter...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
C'mon guys, I TOLD you what that freeze dried crap does to my system!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Calgon, take me awayyyyyyyyy!"
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Elon! No!
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ARRGH, URANUS?

No, MYANUS!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yo mama's so big, when she sits around, she SITS AROUND.
 
