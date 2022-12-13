 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Defendant: "Not Guilty". Prosecution: "Your text message reads, 'I can't carry him alone and I can't keep a kicking body in my trunk'"   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
63
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, kicking, as in "hey, this is a kicking party, dude!".
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder


Yeah, I'd say this problem pretty much sorted itself out
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how that ended on PornHub.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again: you always plead Not Guilty at your initial arraignment, no matter what.

You can always change your plea later if you make a deal with the prosecution.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder


Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall - Until Proven Guilty
Youtube lJsQDPK-vvg
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.


you say Murder, I say pre-emptive defense against Rape...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder


Murdering a human being seems like an acceptable justification for stolen nude photos to you? What are you, some sort of "christian"?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda see why he kept those photos
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder


This is high-quality bait: short, to the point, easy to read. You've already gotten a few bites. Some of you Farkers should be taking notes.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder


If I'm on the jury, she's Not Guilty.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.

you say Murder, I say pre-emptive defense against Rape...


Didn't that one woman go to prison for killing her rapist?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To help the Fark jury com..... make a decision

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim ran a butterfly sanctuary

/posted without comment
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murdering a human being seems like an acceptable justification for stolen nude photos to you? What are you, some sort of "christian"?


No, a Christian would murder the girl, not the step-dad.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step dad no!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND he had one of her nudes in his rotating screen saver?  The balls on this guy.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a butterfly dreaming of being a pervy stepfather, or a pervy stepfather dreaming of being a butterfly?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Kit Fister: Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.

you say Murder, I say pre-emptive defense against Rape...

Didn't that one woman go to prison for killing her rapist?


Considering how often our system convicts innocent people, are you surprised?
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secret photos he took of her pooping? I understand, but if you're not in physical danger, you can't just kill people.
Photos she herself had sent to [his son]? Enjoy prison, please.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder


This is not how it usually goes in the movies I've watched.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anybody could've typed that
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murdering a human being seems like an acceptable justification for stolen nude photos to you? What are you, some sort of "christian"?


whose nudes did you steal, mong
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.

you say Murder, I say pre-emptive defense against Rape...


Let ye who has never had a picture of a naked girl(or guy) on his computer cast the 1st stone.

Chances are the bf sent them to the step dad
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.

you say Murder, I say pre-emptive defense against Rape...


It's a Stand My Ground state, right?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

This is high-quality bait: short, to the point, easy to read. You've already gotten a few bites. Some of you Farkers should be taking notes.


NO!
That was an outrageous comment and the poster needs to be whipped with a cat of nine tails until he repents, then his genitalia should be deacquisitioned and he should be made to walk barefoot on lava. Let the punishment fit the crime!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: To help the Fark jury com..... make a decision

[Fark user image 425x425]


I like her already.  She is holding a sherwin-williams fan deck full of all the paint colors.

a little too high on the crazy scale tho
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: To help the Fark jury com..... make a decision

[Fark user image image 425x425]


literally 98% of Fark right now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people keep nude photos of themselves in conspicuous places on their computer?  A couple of years ago, my youngest stepdaughter was showing me some photos on her laptop of her vacation. As she's scrolling through, a picture pops up of her in nothing but her glasses (she is an adult, just FYI).  The interactions from then on were little awkward for a while.
Hide your damn photos in a password-protected folder that's buried deep within the hard drive.
I personally have no nude photos of myself because A) no one wants to see that, and B) there isn't enough data storage for an image of the body hair and my beer gut.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: To help the Fark jury com..... make a decision

[Fark user image image 425x425]


What the hell is wrong with you? Now she's gotta go and kill all of us!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Kit Fister: Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.

you say Murder, I say pre-emptive defense against Rape...

Let ye who has never had a picture of a naked girl(or guy) on his computer cast the 1st stone.

Chances are the bf sent them to the step dad


There's a difference between "pictures of ex girlfriend" or "rando porn star", and your stepdaughter.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: maxandgrinch: To help the Fark jury com..... make a decision

[Fark user image image 425x425]

What the hell is wrong with you? Now she's gotta go and kill all of us!


by snusnu?

/asking for a friend
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

This is high-quality bait: short, to the point, easy to read. You've already gotten a few bites. Some of you Farkers should be taking notes.


After all women have been put through by men, this is a justified murder.  You want murder rules to be applied evenly get men to act right.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.


Murder for stolen nudes.

She also picked New Years dad 2020. That's classy. I say let it go.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: RedVentrue: maxandgrinch: To help the Fark jury com..... make a decision

[Fark user image image 425x425]

What the hell is wrong with you? Now she's gotta go and kill all of us!

by snusnu?

/asking for a friend


She seems to like snuffsnu.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.

Murder for stolen nudes.

She also picked New Years dad 2020. That's classy. I say let it go.


Then he was found in driveway garbage. There's a message here. Not sure what though.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: fortheloveof: Lambskincoat: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murder, for stolen photos? Really? That's farking crazy.

Murder for stolen nudes.

She also picked New Years dad 2020. That's classy. I say let it go.

Then he was found in driveway garbage. There's a message here. Not sure what though.


Trash people end up trashed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: The victim ran a butterfly sanctuary

/posted without comment


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder


Is there another article where it says the stepdad stole the pictures because I do not see that in this one. It says she sent the pictures to her ex boyfriend. Isn't it more likely (until discovered otherwise) the the ex sent the pictures to the step dad? If so he should have deleted them but not doing so is no reason to murder the guy, the ex is the guilty one, not that it would be okay for him to be murdered either.

And what was she doing going through the guy's computer? Cleaning a room does not requires doing that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Adam64: mongbiohazard: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

Murdering a human being seems like an acceptable justification for stolen nude photos to you? What are you, some sort of "christian"?

No, a Christian would murder the girl, not the step-dad.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said that Janks also confessed the murder to a "fixer," but they never went to the scene of the crime.

She must make some terrible coffee.

And who the hell knows a "fixer" in real life?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moroning: Heamer: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

This is high-quality bait: short, to the point, easy to read. You've already gotten a few bites. Some of you Farkers should be taking notes.

After all women have been put through by men, this is a justified murder.  You want murder rules to be applied evenly get men to act right.


So he should be punished for the sins of others? Am getting you right on that?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, is this an advertisement for her only fans or...
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I usually don't think murder is an acceptable option in most situations, and in this situation I'd be madder at the ex-boyfriend who got the pics first. I guess I have a lot of notes on this slaying
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Moroning: Heamer: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

This is high-quality bait: short, to the point, easy to read. You've already gotten a few bites. Some of you Farkers should be taking notes.

After all women have been put through by men, this is a justified murder.  You want murder rules to be applied evenly get men to act right.

So he should be punished for the sins of others? Am getting you right on that?


Not just punished.  Murdered.  For pictures.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Moroning: Heamer: adamgreeney: Given what the dude did, I say we give her a pass on this one. Finding out your stepdad stole your nudes is a pretty good reason to murder

This is high-quality bait: short, to the point, easy to read. You've already gotten a few bites. Some of you Farkers should be taking notes.

After all women have been put through by men, this is a justified murder.  You want murder rules to be applied evenly get men to act right.

So he should be punished for the sins of others? Am getting you right on that?


Yes cause we as males have not put these assholes in their place. We have allowed this sh*t to go on for centuries.
 
