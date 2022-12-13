 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Everyone Poops   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOLY SH*T!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: HOLY SH*T!


Well, poop. I didn't see the red 'Holy Sh*t' in the byline. Was too focused on the need for me to register to read it.

Anyway, interesting and funny article (read using an extension to bypass it). Did not know Jesus' movements were discussed so lengthily.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But more importantly, did Adam or Eve have a belly button?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Pope poop?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 260x305]


Fark, if I have to explain my own joke, it probably wasn't funny in the first place.  I hate these revelations.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Does the Pope poop?


Every time the Pope poops, white smoke emerges from the toilet stack.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Grumpy Cat: Does the Pope poop?

Every time the Pope poops, white smoke emerges from the toilet stack.


You don't even want to KNOW what happens when the Cardinals drop the kids off at the pool.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I shiat in the woods and I can't jerk off"

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pooping right now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
😇💩
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jesus could use his magic powers to turn poops into Baby Ruth bars.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Grumpy Cat: Does the Pope poop?


In the woods, surround by Catholic bears.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everybody Poops (REM Parody)
Youtube H2kPGzCY7V8
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did he poop in the woods?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well let's just say it didn't stink.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean the catholic church regards the foreskin of Jesus Christ as a holy relic as it's the only part of him that didn't ascend to heaven. Can you imagine what would happen if some archaeologists dug up an ancient latrine in the levant and say there's a 100% chance the feces in it was dumped by Jesus Christ and his apostles after the Last Supper?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: Grumpy Cat: Does the Pope poop?

In the woods, surround by Catholic bears.


Isn't Catholic bears redundant? 😆
 
