(CNN)   Japandi is not the name of a new band. It is the combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design styles that dates back to the 1860s. It looks pretty good for being over 160 years old and it is taking over the internet as we speak   (cnn.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who can take a bonsai
in a simple pot
Add some muted colours
and your place is looking hot.

Japandi man
Japandi man can
Japandi man can 'cuz he mixes in hygge  to make it all look good.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Who can take a bonsai
in a simple pot
Add some muted colours
and your place is looking hot.

Japandi man
Japandi man can
Japandi man can 'cuz he mixes in hygge  to make it all look good.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Who can take a fark thread?
Sing it with a meme
Forget about the phrasing and collect up all the cream
The Ghastly man can
(The Ghastly man can!)
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More power to you if you like the greige when it comes to interior design.

But I would just as not live in rooms that are the color of potato skins.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a really nice minimalist look that works well for people whose possessions consist of five books and a table lamp.
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sooooo, where's the xbox and big screen TV?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can see hitting my shins on the bed frame and uncomfortable furniture.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My decorating tastes were quite along these lines.

Then I married.

My Eames chair is all that remains of that era of my life.
(Amazed that I made the cut)
 
trialpha
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm sure in 1860 they had shiatty tables made out of plywood like that one photo.
 
