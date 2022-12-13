 Skip to content
(KOLD News 13)   Phoenix police officer under investigation for making pornographic movies while working from home. Well, technically, he was "working". I don't know what all the fuss is about   (kold.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if the charges don't stick, everything else is still sticky
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know most cops don't do anything productive but how do they even pretend to work from home?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Their public information officer said home duty required him to call in once daily. However, they would not go into the investigation or why he was on home assignment.

Or why during every call they reported hearing a rhythmic slapping sound in the background.

Rico Blaze.  Not bad.  Also, we're 2/3 of the way to a guys named Blaze trifecta.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a living!
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: I know most cops don't do anything productive but how do they even pretend to work from home?


Staring at cold case files while drinking whiskey
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If he was on "Administrative Duty" then this really gives new meaning to the term Rubber Gun Squad
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See, now, I would've made porn from home while working remotely, but I'd just get quiet apologies and donations to fix whatever the hell that is, instead of actually making money from a hobby I enjoy.
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Every cop is a liar.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't this the subplot of The Gauntlet?
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jmr61: Every cop is a liar.


If you're a cop, this presents an interesting paradox.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On the old Fark, there would be links to the porn by now.

/Bueller?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: On the old Fark, there would be links to the porn by now.

/Bueller?


On the new Fark, we've already seen it.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, if you're gonna lose your job as a cop, a porn star is a nice gig to have lined up.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: I know most cops don't do anything productive but how do they even pretend to work from home?


Maybe he was with the vice squad.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Our sources have confirmed it is Goggans in extremely graphic porn videos he had been uploading to a public Twitter page.

"Sources". Mmhmm. Sure.
 
calufrax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Salmon: On the old Fark, there would be links to the porn by now.

/Bueller?

On the new Fark, we've already seen it.


The truthful always have to tell the truth, but liars do not always have to lie.

This is not some basic knights and knaves bullshiat.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Officer Rod Steel starring in

HARD JUSTICE
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RandyBobandy: [Fark user image 425x205]


Hey, that guy's also a fireman! And an EMT! And a soldier! And...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wessoman: I mean, if you're gonna lose your job as a cop, a porn star is a nice gig to have lined up.


That looks about right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with making porn, although I can't say I'm surprised that the PD or any public-facing pubic service job would not want to be associated with that.  Dude has a huge tattoo on his torso and wasn't hiding his face, so I can't imagine this is exactly a surprise to him.

It's kinda crazy how much this stuff has changed over the last I dunno 5-8 years.  It used to be on reddit (maybe other similar sites too, less familiar w/ those) that like almost nobody showed their face or anything.  Now the majority do.  I can kinda understand why the women who do that choose to do so -- most now seem to be trying to start or sustain an onlyfans -- but the dudebros that do it largely aren't marketing anything (and are way worse at taking pics of themselves).

Anyways, obviously it's not common relative to the overall population but if you flip the logic around I wonder how common it is for people at large to be looking in the places where such things are posted (reddit, ph, onlyfans, etc.).  It sure seems like, especially if you're in a major city like Pahoenicks, that if you've put yourself nude online with any identifiable feature shown then it's only a matter of time until you're recognized -- coworker, client, neighbors, rando in a restaurant with no social filter, whoever.  It only takes a small number of that before real-you and porn-you get linked permanently online.  I guess guys have a little advantage there as the legions of forum autists who dedicate themselves to this care more about doing it to women than men, unless you happen to be a dude who pisses them off.

Maybe we're only 5-10 years from it just being "meh, who cares" status.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Our sources have confirmed it is Goggans in extremely graphic porn videos he had been uploading to a public Twitter page.

"Sources". Mmhmm. Sure.


I do wonder what "extremely" graphic means.  Like, that feels like pearl clutching at plain old hardcore but maybe not and he was doing some messed up rape-play type stuff.  He's also black, and there's definitely a market for some uncomfortable race-fetish type stuff out there.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MBooda: jmr61: Every cop is a liar.

If you're a cop, this presents an interesting paradox.


The truthful always have to tell the truth, but liars do not always have to lie.

This is not some basic knights and knaves bullshiat.

/Now in response to the correct post.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Nothing wrong with making porn, although I can't say I'm surprised that the PD or any public-facing pubic service job would not want to be associated with that.  Dude has a huge tattoo on his torso and wasn't hiding his face, so I can't imagine this is exactly a surprise to him.

It's kinda crazy how much this stuff has changed over the last I dunno 5-8 years.  It used to be on reddit (maybe other similar sites too, less familiar w/ those) that like almost nobody showed their face or anything.  Now the majority do.  I can kinda understand why the women who do that choose to do so -- most now seem to be trying to start or sustain an onlyfans -- but the dudebros that do it largely aren't marketing anything (and are way worse at taking pics of themselves).

Anyways, obviously it's not common relative to the overall population but if you flip the logic around I wonder how common it is for people at large to be looking in the places where such things are posted (reddit, ph, onlyfans, etc.).  It sure seems like, especially if you're in a major city like Pahoenicks, that if you've put yourself nude online with any identifiable feature shown then it's only a matter of time until you're recognized -- coworker, client, neighbors, rando in a restaurant with no social filter, whoever.  It only takes a small number of that before real-you and porn-you get linked permanently online.  I guess guys have a little advantage there as the legions of forum autists who dedicate themselves to this care more about doing it to women than men, unless you happen to be a dude who pisses them off.

Maybe we're only 5-10 years from it just being "meh, who cares" status.


Kinda like how, 20 years ago you didn't dare have a tattoo you couldn't cover up if you wanted to get anywhere professionally.
So yeah, I can see in 10 years no one caring if you have/had an OnlyFans or random nudes circulating online.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's kinda crazy how much this stuff has changed over the last I dunno 5-8 years. It used to be on reddit (maybe other similar sites too, less familiar w/ those) that like almost nobody showed their face or anything.


It's a sign of how much social media has infiltrated life.  On social media like Myspace and Facebook, it's okay to post faces and real names.  On message boards, regular websites, and so on, everybody uses account handles instead of real faces, and are afraid of being doxxed.  Ten years ago, I wouldn't dream of posting anything on Fark that could directly lead back to me in meatspace.  Nowadays, I feel a little comfortable with posting selfies in TFD, but I still do not provide enough information that could lead back to me.  On Reddit, nobody knows my name, face, town, or employer.

I think that's also the big thing.  Some 22 year old posting a nude on Reddit, what do they have to lose if their employer takes offense at it?  22 year olds don't stay at the same job for long anyway.  A museum director has a lot harder time finding work in between jobs (over-qualified or under-qualified for almost everything except for museum work).  So a 22 year old on Reddit badmouths their job and it leads back to them, so what.  The next employer probably won't care.  A museum director badmouthing city hall, if it leads back to the museum director, will be fired.  And then comes the pain.

Someone who has a lot to lose will try to avoid linking their online life with their meatspace life.  Someone with little to lose and the potential for online gig work will not care if their online life is linked to their meatspace life.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How to get out of a speeding ticket using this one weird trick.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 268x180]


The salad is now ruined, and must be tossed out.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Nothing wrong with making porn, although I can't say I'm surprised that the PD or any public-facing pubic service job would not want to be associated with that.  Dude has a huge tattoo on his torso and wasn't hiding his face, so I can't imagine this is exactly a surprise to him.

It's kinda crazy how much this stuff has changed over the last I dunno 5-8 years.  It used to be on reddit (maybe other similar sites too, less familiar w/ those) that like almost nobody showed their face or anything.  Now the majority do.  I can kinda understand why the women who do that choose to do so -- most now seem to be trying to start or sustain an onlyfans -- but the dudebros that do it largely aren't marketing anything (and are way worse at taking pics of themselves).

Anyways, obviously it's not common relative to the overall population but if you flip the logic around I wonder how common it is for people at large to be looking in the places where such things are posted (reddit, ph, onlyfans, etc.).  It sure seems like, especially if you're in a major city like Pahoenicks, that if you've put yourself nude online with any identifiable feature shown then it's only a matter of time until you're recognized -- coworker, client, neighbors, rando in a restaurant with no social filter, whoever.  It only takes a small number of that before real-you and porn-you get linked permanently online.  I guess guys have a little advantage there as the legions of forum autists who dedicate themselves to this care more about doing it to women than men, unless you happen to be a dude who pisses them off.

Maybe we're only 5-10 years from it just being "meh, who cares" status.


I agree and disagree. As long as large sections of sparsely populated USA insist on being Jesusland, there always going to be some scumbag who will want to slutshame people actually enjoying themselves. But yeah, for most of civilized America this will be no big deal in less than ten years.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We need to give cops MORE FUNDING!  This is the way.
 
