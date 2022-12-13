 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Ah, it's the old "Officer, I would never make a bomb; I found this along the road and thought it was a flare" defense again   (whdh.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Sunbeam Television, Nuclear weapon, Copyright, All rights reserved, WHDH-TV, Rocket, WLVI-TV, United States  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig pieces of flare

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The man was stopped around 3 a.m. Sunday in Woburn after a trooper pulled him over for driving erratically on I-95 and determined his license had been suspended for years, according to police."

Everyone drives erratically on I-95. Except when drivers spot cops on the highway, then everyone starts driving like old ladies on the way to Sunday church, causing traffic jams for a few miles.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"During an inventory of the vehicle, police say they found a strange object inside that was later determined to be a device containing a road flare, consumer grade fireworks, an amount of double base smokeless powder, multiple match heads, six .22-caliber bullets, and a ball bearing."

/Sorry, that's not a bomb, that's the redneck floor leavings.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's the most sterile reporting you could do there. "Oh yeah btw guy just randomly had a bomb".

If this turd were anything browner than toothpaste they would have flipped their shiat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: FTA:
"During an inventory of the vehicle, police say they found a strange object inside that was later determined to be a device containing a road flare, consumer grade fireworks, an amount of double base smokeless powder, multiple match heads, six .22-caliber bullets, and a ball bearing."

/Sorry, that's not a bomb, that's the redneck floor leavings.


Redneck floor sweepings are a class 3 explosive class 4 toxic hazard in and of themselves
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Private_Citizen: FTA:
"During an inventory of the vehicle, police say they found a strange object inside that was later determined to be a device containing a road flare, consumer grade fireworks, an amount of double base smokeless powder, multiple match heads, six .22-caliber bullets, and a ball bearing."

/Sorry, that's not a bomb, that's the redneck floor leavings.

Redneck floor sweepings are a class 3 explosive class 4 toxic hazard in and of themselves


Plus the meth
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Private_Citizen: FTA:
"During an inventory of the vehicle, police say they found a strange object inside that was later determined to be a device containing a road flare, consumer grade fireworks, an amount of double base smokeless powder, multiple match heads, six .22-caliber bullets, and a ball bearing."

/Sorry, that's not a bomb, that's the redneck floor leavings.

Redneck floor sweepings are a class 3 explosive class 4 toxic hazard in and of themselves

Plus the meth


The chaw residue and turpentine give it that extra zip
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
During an inventory of the vehicle, police say they found a strange object inside that was later determined to be a device containing a road flare, consumer grade fireworks, an amount of double base smokeless powder, multiple match heads, six .22-caliber bullets, and a ball bearing.


"hmm, my creation is almost complete; but, it just feels like it's missing something. hmm. hmm....I know! *plink*"
 
