 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Russia: when we said we wanted to "negotiate" with Ukraine to end this war what we meant was "We want Ukraine to simply GIVE us the land we've been either unable to take or already lost on the battlefield, and we'll stop terrorizing civilians"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call, Russian troops, Russia's forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow's claims, result of referendums  
•       •       •

149 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2022 at 6:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Russia and fark the dirty Putin cawk suckers/vatniks on this site.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Obvious tag must have been passed out drunk on all the vodak
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Old habits die hard in Russia.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Russian deal to me.

"give us what we want for nothing"
 
Aquapope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bank robbers: "OK, here are our terms: we let the hostages go and in exchange you let us keep the bank and all the money."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No Putin, you cannot annex Wakanda.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That photo looks like Putin is wearing a sombrero
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On behalf of the congregation:
FARK_YOU_strong_letter_to_follow.jpg
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.