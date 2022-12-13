 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   That pic you took displaying bloody knuckles and grinning ear to ear just after beating the crap out of a homeless army vet probably isn't going to "play" well during the trial of that police brutality lawsuit he filed against you, officer   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler-- the city is gonna pay the plaintiff a few hundred thousand dollars, and neither the police department nor Officer Fisticuffs will lose one cent.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Spoiler-- the city is gonna pay the plaintiff a few hundred thousand dollars, and neither the police department nor Officer Fisticuffs will lose one cent.


Our taxes pay for police to beat people and to sometimes pay the people beaten when there's too much ecotourism exonerate the police. That's so much more effective and efficient than reducing police funding, making them far more accountable for their crimes, and funding social services proven to reduce crime.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also we could solve homelessness with the pocket change from our annual "defense" budget increase. But we'd rather have homeless veterans for police to beat.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but answer me this Libs: If we defund the police, who's going to beat up random minorities??? HUH??? Didn't think of that one, did ya???
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jesus Fark. Every cop involved in that ought to be behind bars right now.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.


Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.


If there were any good cops, bad cops would be in jail.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. The video is available elsewhere too.
https://youtu.be/My37AuTwC5U?t=82

What the flying fark is happening with the cop attacking him from the passenger side?
Just wailing on him, how does that help you arrest him?
Dude doesn't even have the door closed or seatbelt on, he's got his feet out side.
How farking ineffectual do you have to be to not able to pull the guy out?

I was thinking this was one of those cases where he asked the question and it was too awkward for him to comply (which is still wrong, but more common).

Farking shiatheel cops are going down for excessive force on this one.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.csindy.com/news/local/cspd-officers-shown-on-video-beating-homeless-veteran/article_c361b3ba-7a49-11ed-b330-7bd3eda17682.html

Here's a better article...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.


Sorry laddie. Sounds reasonable at first glance, which I imagine was the intent, but it's totally wrong, as you well know.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, when raising my son I taught him that cops are NOT your friends. They have guns and other weapons and they can use them on you if they even think you are a danger to them. And some will use those weapons just because they can. Be very careful when dealing with them.
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.


You don't get to play that game when wearing a uniform, simple as.

That's the deal, the entire point, suppressing oneself in order to identify as a representative of something larger.

What reflects on one reflects on all.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.


I agree, don't deal in absolutes.

But 'many' isn't cutting it here. Not when you consider how many simply LET this abuse happen.

I'm to the point where I simply do not trust any cops. It isn't that I absolutely hate them all, I just assume that I'm not going to like any of them on approach.

I hate most cops and I think that is a fair assessment.

/a deputy once offered to help change my tire on the side of the road!
//I got my arm twisted behind me once by a SWAT team member for accidentally walking the wrong way
///All 8 of the other cops sitting on the back of the van simply watched while some even laughed
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.


okay, ill go, based on your merits, you're the worst
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are you a gang member but find the hours, pay, and benefits are too poor and inconsistent? Well, join your local police force! We have cool uniforms and pensions and get to beat and kill anyone we want, just like the street gangs!
Afraid of getting arrested? No problem! The government has to protect you!
So join your local police force because why not get salary and benefits for busting heads and doing the same work you love so much!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.


So, uncle or dad is/was a cop?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Farking scum.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JessieL: Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.

If there were any good cops, bad cops would be in jail.


The good ones get blackballed and removed damned quick.  The rest are at best 'grey'.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One officer claimed Gadson smelled of marijuana

One Farker claimed this statement smelled of bullshiat.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark that cop.  What an asshole.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

squidloe: Hankie Fest: Internet Meme Rogers: i've always disliked cops, but the seething hatred is more recent.

Please don't deal in absolutes. Many cops are terrible, many are not.
Many teachers are wonderful, many are not.
Same with Republicans, Democrats, religious people, atheists, doctors and car salespeople.

Judge a person on their merits.

So, uncle or dad is/was a cop?


I've got an uncle who's a cop in Colorado Springs.

ACAB.
 
