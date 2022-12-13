 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Carbon Fiber Belt Buckle Guns, that can not be detected by metal detectors, is that a real thing?   (mlive.com) divider line
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Inner core has to be metal. It's probably a one shot gun if it doesn't have the inner core
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are you trying to kill Harvey Dent, subby?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you better believe it.

From Dusk Till Dawn - Sex Machine's Crotch Gun
Youtube lueIajfi34w
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Are you trying to kill Harvey Dent, subby?


No but maybe I could even the odds between ducks and duck hunters
In the Line of Fire (1993) Mitch Leary Kills Hunters (plastic/resin composite Zip Gun) | HD 1080p
Youtube kP5v1V3T7pY

Dude is 50 something probably saw this movie in a theater
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Inner core has to be metal. It's probably a one shot gun if it doesn't have the inner core


Shhhh.  We want them to up their own cocks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's why you need better detectors....
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For a second I was thinking carbon nanotubes, and was going to say no, instead I'll go with yeah you probably can, but you probably shouldn't try it.  I'm sure that you can make an explosion that will go mostly the direction you want it to at least.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Job-killing regulations.  The Little Guy can't get ahead these days.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it's a real thing but the metal detector has to be unplugged.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crotch Gun GIS result:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These motorcycle gang wars are out of control. Next thing you know it'll be Mods and Rockers with way too many headlights.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: These motorcycle gang wars are out of control. Next thing you know it'll be Mods and Rockers with way too many headlights.


Thankfully I've trained for this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
even if such a thing were feasible to construct (and you wouldn't use CarbonFiber for a number of reasons..not the least of which is it tends to shatter under force)
the AMMO would still set of a metal detector.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Crotch Gun GIS result:

[Fark user image 331x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Since when did Sweden become Bollywood?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: gameshowhost: These motorcycle gang wars are out of control. Next thing you know it'll be Mods and Rockers with way too many headlights.

Thankfully I've trained for this
[Fark user image 200x285]


Wow...there's a name I haven't seen in like 25 years.  That game was awesome.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bullets still metal.

/ Metal as Fark!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If a carbon fiber gun were feasible AND not detectable by a metal detector, why would you add the FURTHER constraint of miniaturizing and embedding into a (presumably metal?) belt buckle? Why not just make it a regular gun size/shape?

Also there are about a trillion ways to kill people. Relying on a custom, unreliable gun shows a lack of creativity.

I award zero points.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: gameshowhost: These motorcycle gang wars are out of control. Next thing you know it'll be Mods and Rockers with way too many headlights.

Thankfully I've trained for this
[Fark user image 200x285]


WARNING: Do not hit dumpster.  Do not kick dumpster.  Do sleep in dumpster.  Usage of this container for disposal of human remains may be a violation of local health ordinances.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"On Sept. 16, ATF agents and Genesee County Sheriff's deputies met with the informant, who told them Myers has bragged about supplying the Outlaws and Avengers motorcycle clubs with guns."

Protip. If you are going to commit a felony keep your mouth shut. More people wind up in jail just because they couldn't keep their mouth shut.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: gameshowhost: These motorcycle gang wars are out of control. Next thing you know it'll be Mods and Rockers with way too many headlights.

Thankfully I've trained for this
[Fark user image 200x285]


hah noice
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kattungali: ColleenSezWhuut: gameshowhost: These motorcycle gang wars are out of control. Next thing you know it'll be Mods and Rockers with way too many headlights.

Thankfully I've trained for this
[Fark user image 200x285]

WARNING: Do not hit dumpster.  Do not kick dumpster.  Do sleep in dumpster.  Usage of this container for disposal of human remains may be a violation of local health ordinances.


Not with my box of bunnies.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hitting a guy with a bar stool: $0
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: SBinRR: Crotch Gun GIS result:

[Fark user image 331x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Since when did Sweden become Bollywood?


When they decided to become even more awesome.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That article sounded like 90% bs.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: "On Sept. 16, ATF agents and Genesee County Sheriff's deputies met with the informant, who told them Myers has bragged about supplying the Outlaws and Avengers motorcycle clubs with guns."

Protip. If you are going to commit a felony keep your mouth shut. More people wind up in jail just because they couldn't keep their mouth shut.


It sounds like he was trying to sell what he was making. The informant was apparently a biker gang member or at least closely affiliated. It's not going to take them long to find out who talked. Hopefully the Feds are putting this person into witsec ASAP.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why would anyone suspect groups with names like "Outlaws" or "Hells Angels" might be up to no good?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you're looking to get into a secure location, you have to consider the egress. If you make noise or draw attention, you won't be getting out. That eliminates most explosive driven weapons. That leaves us with glass knives and garrotes. If you need a few feet of range, learning to throw a glass knife might be something to look into. If you expect a little privacy, a knife to the spine can leave your target a jiggling lump in seconds, or a length of paracord.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: SBinRR: Crotch Gun GIS result:

[Fark user image 331x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Since when did Sweden become Bollywood?


Right around the same time they became the Wild West.

Viagra Boys - Punk Rock Loser (Official Video)
Youtube QEfDazTZSPQ
 
