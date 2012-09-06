 Skip to content
Road rage instant karma
19
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to imagine he cut the artery in his leg or something?

Or it's like that scene from Snatch.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope his insurance gets a copy of that video.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he killed the right person.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I have to imagine he cut the artery in his leg or something?

Or it's like that scene from Snatch.


You stop me whilst I'm walking again and I'll cut your Jacobs off.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, two drivers - the victim and a 35-year-old man - got into a fight after a near collision in the 200 block of 12th Avenue N.W."

Victim? Of himself?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btch_cakes: FTA: "Just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, two drivers - the victim and a 35-year-old man - got into a fight after a near collision in the 200 block of 12th Avenue N.W."

Victim? Of himself?


I assume the person who was driving the car that got kicked.

He had to clean the mud off of his car and he lost some valuable time.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) was initially investigating the 21-year-old man's death as a homicide but have determined he died as a result of "an accidental, self-inflicted injury."

So, Involuntary Suicide.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Canada isn't all Timmies and snow scraping good samaritans?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit the right spot and it's terrifyingly easy to bleed out. It just takes time. Fortunately, some psychopath has outlined probably every place you can cut someone and approximately how long it will take them to bleed to death if you cut them there:

https://exigentcircumstance.wordpress.com/2012/09/06/combative-anatomy-using-a-knife-for-self-defense/

He hasn't done a particularly good job of it - I'd grade the presentation a D at best -  but the information is all there.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 351x144]


That whole movie was full of quotable one-liners.

"I do believe in you! I just know you're gonna fail!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [img.buzzfeed.com image 399x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Opposite reaction, Newton!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? This never would have happened if we had more guns.
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: You mean Canada isn't all Timmies and snow scraping good samaritans?


I'm pretty Sure it was an ice scrapper and this is all some misunderstanding.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [img.buzzfeed.com image 399x400]


Fark, who would even do that?  That's a messed up mix of rage, stupidity and lack of impulse control.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Calgary man
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MBooda: Calgary man
[Fark user image 245x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes!
 
