Adventurers traveling near Huntington Beach should be wary, or risk becoming an NPC with a backstory
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Randomly Firing Arrows in Huntington Beach is my all banjo L.A. Guns cover band
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fountain Valley has fired it's warning shots across Huntington Beach's Bow. War is coming! White Flight to Anaheim, Buena Park to follow!
/Avoid Stanton.
//Just avoid it.
///3 mules for Sister Sarah!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I shot an arrow into the air, it landed in a tourist's derriere.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i think it's apparent that Huntington Beach is trying to commit suicide by shooting itself in the head with a compound bow.

i do not have a problem with this.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An image provided by the police department showed one of the arrows measured about 17 inches.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone is misinterpreting the Huntington part.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With an arrow only 17 inches long there will be a low threat using a bow. If it came from a cross bow it might be a different story.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
17 inches is child sized.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is some drunk asshole wandering out of his house at night, or a homeless dude in the park across Brookhurst.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When a player turns into an NPC
Youtube 7iYzleuxG9E
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Someone is misinterpreting the Huntington part.


Somebody's out hunting a ton. I don't see the problem.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to go walking around Huntington Beach, like you.

Then I took an arrow to the knee.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zeaper12: With an arrow only 17 inches long there will be a low threat using a bow. If it came from a cross bow it might be a different story.


It's closer to bolt length than arrow. Even the smallest of bows use something like a 23in arrow while crossbows use a 13in or so bolt. I'd like to think the existence of a knock would tell them whether it's an arrow or bolt, but that's expecting a lot.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zeaper12: With an arrow only 17 inches long there will be a low threat using a bow. If it came from a cross bow it might be a different story.


Came to make the same observation.
Not to quarrel. That's too 'arrowing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What if some weirdo is just laying arrows on the ground without shooting them just to get hyper vigilant moms into conniptions.
One resident who did not want to be identified said her mother found two such arrows on Thanksgiving Day, but she said they had razor blades attached. "We're just scared, we can't walk, we're afraid to let our kids out," she said.
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Goddamn stealth archers.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: What if some weirdo is just laying arrows on the ground without shooting them just to get hyper vigilant moms into conniptions.
One resident who did not want to be identified said her mother found two such arrows on Thanksgiving Day, but she said they had razor blades attached. "We're just scared, we can't walk, we're afraid to let our kids out," she said.


I was going to ask this. I didn't see any indication that anyone has witnessed an arrow falling from the sky.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skybird659: Fountain Valley has fired it's warning shots across Huntington Beach's Bow. War is coming! White Flight to Anaheim, Buena Park to follow!
/Avoid Stanton.
//Just avoid it.
///3 mules for Sister Sarah!


I drive through fountain valley to get to the 405, so I'm getting a kick... And I'm filling my quiver!
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sokalel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I actually live about 2 blocks from there.
Time to break the old SCA armor out of mothballs I guess, if this is the direction we are headed.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: berylman: What if some weirdo is just laying arrows on the ground without shooting them just to get hyper vigilant moms into conniptions.
One resident who did not want to be identified said her mother found two such arrows on Thanksgiving Day, but she said they had razor blades attached. "We're just scared, we can't walk, we're afraid to let our kids out," she said.

I was going to ask this. I didn't see any indication that anyone has witnessed an arrow falling from the sky.


I mean, there was a picture of a broadhead stuck in a roof.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Super Chronic: berylman: What if some weirdo is just laying arrows on the ground without shooting them just to get hyper vigilant moms into conniptions.
One resident who did not want to be identified said her mother found two such arrows on Thanksgiving Day, but she said they had razor blades attached. "We're just scared, we can't walk, we're afraid to let our kids out," she said.

I was going to ask this. I didn't see any indication that anyone has witnessed an arrow falling from the sky.

I mean, there was a picture of a broadhead stuck in a roof.


(reopens article)

(scrolls up and down several times)

Where?

(plays the video)

Ah, there it is.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This seems likely to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
