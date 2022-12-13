 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Symbol of freedom injured by symbol of freedom   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:38 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A lifted F250 ran over an  AR-15?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/'Murica!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honest mistake. That eagle clearly had hair.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no! Is the gun okay?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am absolutely not advocating for shooting animals for trophy hunting or simple cruelty purposes. But I'm apt to be a little more "meh" if it's a landfill hawk.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
put that on the dollar
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense

I was hoping the punishment included strapping the person down and covering their face in fish guts in a room with a couple of eagles in it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bald Eagles look all badass and stuff, but they're basically just asshole scavengers. Ospreys are much better and fishing and aren't nearly such dicks.

/Not advocating for trigger-happy Wisconsin assholes, and I do not understand
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whoever did this is scum of the Earth. Don't mess with American symbols.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
well done, subs.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The police need tips on shooting bald eagles?
Just pretend it's a black man.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.