(CNN)   Twins win $1.5M lawsuit after medical school accuses them of copying from one another   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well played, Subby.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nicely done Subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Repeat!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What you did there.
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh good.  Now they'll be able to afford Correa's new contract!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What you did there.


One for the record books
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought double jeopardy was illegal.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nicely done Subby

Fark user image
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
REPORTING AS DUPLICATE LINK

/jokes are not funny!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: I thought double jeopardy was illegal.


Scatter shooting the board looking for Double Jeopardy should be illegal.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

no1curr: Repeat!


Ya, we talked all about this last week, or the week before.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wage0048: Oh good.  Now they'll be able to afford Correa's new contract!


With the ridiculous costs of free agents this year, that may buy Correa for a weekend and a trash can
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Medical University of South Carolina

Now they have the money to go to a real school.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ohdrew.bmp
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who says that the Admins don't have a sense of humor?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So this is half-a-HOTM candidate or what?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like the Fark user imagetwin is going to be the runt.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nicely done subby/ies
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well done subby

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

no1curr: Repeat!


3peat, at least

https://www.fark.com/goto/12662388/www.insider.com/identical-intertwined-twins-been-cleared-of-cheating-in-an-exam-2022-12%3Futm_source
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Paging TheRaven7...
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HA!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's odd how 250K split in two isn't much. Not even a down payment.  Rich people have ruined the idea of money. fark.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Twins win $1.5M lawsuit after medical school accuses them of copying from one another
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What you did there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see what you did there.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby! +1
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Settle down. In the headline business this stunt is known as The Xerox. Usually seen in the Business tab.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I see what we did here.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: no1curr: Repeat!

Ya, we talked all about this last week, or the week before.


No, that is next week. Weak
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Niiiiiiiice
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

