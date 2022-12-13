 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Twins win $1.5M lawsuit after medical school accuses them of copying from one another   (people.com) divider line
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LOL
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Repeat!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nicely done Subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two weeks after the exam, the faculty members accused them of cheating, according to Insider.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought double jeopardy was illegal.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dammit, why could it not been triplets.

We would have the had the rare trifecta
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was only the evil twin that cheated.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not a behavioral genetics expert, but I can attest that twins are freaky weird sometimes.  Loveable, but weird.

Now imagine hot twin redheads.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like this one best.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

no1curr: Repeat!


3peat, at least

https://www.fark.com/goto/12662388/www.insider.com/identical-intertwined-twins-been-cleared-of-cheating-in-an-exam-2022-12%3Futm_source
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see what you did there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I see what we did here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's the joke.

On a serious not, People Magazine has news now?
 
