(KBTX College Station)   Teenager with perfect name involved in high-speed pursuit   (kbtx.com) divider line
57
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a comic book super hero alter ego name, no wonder he can't behave himself.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BLAST HARDCHEESE!!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What they're not telling us is that his given name is actually spelled Bleys.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaise
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naming your son "Blaze" sounds like a typical Texas thing.

/you can also name his horse that
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High speed chase in Bryan

Poor Bryan.  Was the ferret chasing the gerbil, or vice versa?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleighs, if he was from East TN. Bleighs Trey Wayne.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like that time they printed a photo of a guy shoveling snow with the name Gene Masseth.

I still chuckle at that. God, what were they thinking?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaze Barron stars in... Fast and Furious Presents: Fast and Furiouser 37; a Faster and Furious Story
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents wonder why he acts up....
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

1. Rookie mistake, know where the dead ends and spray n pays are on each map

2. Bullshiat, the adrenaline-filled cop caused the DPS vehicle to crash
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trooper followed Barron onto Old Hearne road. Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

Wait, how did the kid cause the trooper to crash? Sounds like neither of them realized it was a dead end.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The trooper followed Barron onto Old Hearne road. Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

Wait, how did the kid cause the trooper to crash? Sounds like neither of them realized it was a dead end.


Well, that was poorly timed.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he ain't my kid!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another teen with the right name

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HomerButt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is being held in the Brazos county jail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaze Barron in Brazzers County Jail, you say?


Iamos: 2. Bullshiat, the adrenaline-filled cop caused the DPS vehicle to crash


The Dog Ate My Homework: Wait, how did the kid cause the trooper to crash? Sounds like neither of them realized it was a dead end.


Come on, that would mean admitting a cop might have screwed up.  Can't have that, not in Texas.  Besides, the kid is kinda responsible for the whole thing to begin with.

/Article's oddly silent on why he bolted to begin with
//A left turn on red's hardly "oh crap can't get caught" territory
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaze Barron? I'm pretty sure I bought weed from him 20 years ago.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Palin family name.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take away his driving privileges forever.  Because he seems to think that driving is a right.  I had a friend like that, and he was proud to show off how fast he was going, until the police finally caught him.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 mph is not impressive. Maybe for a Chad or a Richard.  I expect 150 or more for a Blaze.  And an explosion.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Here's another teen with the right name

[Fark user image 850x478]


Almost as good as Gene Masseth!
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: BLAST HARDCHEESE!!


Race Traction?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Naming your son "Blaze" sounds like a typical Texas thing.

/you can also name his horse that


My ex's family had a dog named blaze
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That's a comic book super hero alter ego name, no wonder he can't behave himself.


Blaze Barron?  I'm pretty sure he was Ghost Rider at some point.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: High speed chase in Bryan

Poor Bryan.  Was the ferret chasing the gerbil, or vice versa?


I read that in a Derry Girls accent. Weird.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's no....
BLAZIN HAZEN THE ORIGINAL FULL LENGTH
Youtube vA_iMuZ3ZDw
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: This is like that time they printed a photo of a guy shoveling snow with the name Gene Masseth.

I still chuckle at that. God, what were they thinking?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: markie_farkie: BLAST HARDCHEESE!!

Race Traction?


Clutch Crankcase
Torque Driveshaft
Cam Shortshifter
Sparky Valvetrain
Flash McMuffler
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

1. Rookie mistake, know where the dead ends and spray n pays are on each map

2. Bullshiat, the adrenaline-filled cop caused the DPS vehicle to crash


Beat me to it.   The kid crashing did not cause the cop to crash, the cop did that all on his own but since when have the police taken responsibility for their actions
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess "Chase".

/dnrta
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Sounds like a Palin family name


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iamos: Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

1. Rookie mistake, know where the dead ends and spray n pays are on each map

2. Bullshiat, the adrenaline-filled cop caused the DPS vehicle to crash


Yeah, I read that and was like, "Keystone Cops."
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Blaze Barron sounds more like a guy who'd get arrested for pot possession.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
> The trooper followed Barron onto Old Hearne road. Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

Horsecrap.  The cop was not caused to crash by the other driver.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Blaze Barron sounds more like a guy who'd get arrested for pot possession.


Naw, that's Baron Blaze: totally different dude.
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
love the fail
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, at 18 he's sure getting his life off to a blazing start
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fat boy: [im2.ezgif.com image 405x304] [View Full Size image _x_]love the fail


The rubber mat covering a trap door leading to a pit of fire ants would have been cooler, tho.

That'll (hopefully) learn 'em..
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: > The trooper followed Barron onto Old Hearne road. Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

Horsecrap.  The cop was not caused to crash by the other driver.


The cops sure didn't buy that excuse when the lady in front of me at the stop sign started to go and then stopped abruptly.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This is like that time they printed a photo of a guy shoveling snow with the name Gene Masseth.

I still chuckle at that. God, what were they thinking?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if he was super stoned. The parents must know that name sets him up to be the local dealer.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Communist Middleschool Student: markie_farkie: BLAST HARDCHEESE!!

Race Traction?

Clutch Crankcase
Torque Driveshaft
Cam Shortshifter
Sparky Valvetrain
Flash McMuffler


I had an RPG character who was a stunt driver named Crash Rebar.

/his ex wife was Mirepoix St. Cloud
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 What vehicle was Boys driving and did it have flames painted on it?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Officer, if all your friends crashed into a wooded area, would you too?

"Yes"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


That guy's 18???

Good lord, I'm old...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: > The trooper followed Barron onto Old Hearne road. Speeding, the teenager didn't see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

Horsecrap.  The cop was not caused to crash by the other driver.


He had the copportunity to wreck a car and charge someone else.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Super Chronic: Sounds like a Palin family name

[Fark user image 500x416]



OUT!!
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


