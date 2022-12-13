 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Cure for beaten to death Fark riffs discovered - second one this week. MRNA this time   (bbc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cool...do you have to get a booster every six months for it to work?

/I think we can safely assume the makers would only introduce a vaccine which requires periodic boosters to remain effective...why produce a single $2000 injection when you could add on a $2000 booster each year
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have two reasons to hope that this ends up being the one true cure for cancer.

First, the obvious reason - cure for cancer, yay!

Second, The majority of Republican voters will refuse to take it.

The cure for cancer, but only for libby-libs! Remove all controls on smoking advertising, because that's the socialisms. Give them all the cancers.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

And I just read TFA. Not a vaccine - stop calling it that. It's a treatment. Vaccines are prophylactic measures, not treatments for existing conditions.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the vaccine has to be specifically tailored to the individual patient? That means the hyper capitalist wing that stands to make obscene money from our already broken healthcare system is going to be very much at odds with the Cletii that bray against any needle the deep state wants to stick in them.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I heart Mutation.....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An mRNA vaccine ...

I guess soon only Republicans will die of cancer.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I mean, they're tailor making mRNA sequences that cause the body to react, generating the cells necessary to destroy the invader.

As I understand it, cancer grows because the immune system generally can't see it. If this is causing the immune system to wake up and attack the cells, it seems like the very definition of a vaccine.

/IANAD
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm buying shares in horse dewormer. And, horse worms I guess just to hedge my bets.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yellowjester: I heart Mutation.....


Isn't cancer mutated cells? I'm confused
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gas prices are dropping.

Cancer is curing.

Fusion is solving.

Republicans are losing.

Thanks, Dark Brandon!!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I once had a MRNA infection on my balls.

No, wait...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: So the vaccine has to be specifically tailored to the individual patient? That means the hyper capitalist wing that stands to make obscene money from our already broken healthcare system is going to be very much at odds with the Cletii that bray against any needle the deep state wants to stick in them.


As I understand it, cancer is one of your cells deciding apoptosis is for suckers and they go off-grid, burn their social security cards, and have Phish concerts with no port-a-potties all over your body.

The problem is there are so many pathways for a cell to go hippie that they need to test you to see where your DNA had bong water spilled on it.
 
