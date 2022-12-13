 Skip to content
(CNN)   USA sending Patriots to Ukraine. Not the seditious kind, but the anti-Orc kind. Though subby does kinda like the image of lobbing seditious wingnuts into the path of Russian missiles. Pull   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Missile defense, MIM-104 Patriot, Weapon, Surface-to-air missile, Patriot missile defense system, Anti-aircraft warfare, World War II, US officials  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So would I, Submitter. So would I.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking-A!!! That's great news!
I wonder if there is any thought of sending an TPY-2 radar and integrating it into the PAT combat system, I seem to recall the TPY-2 is a much more powerful radar that could provide longer range detections and a handoff to the Patriot radar.
That may be a bridge too far for non-US troops though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister, we could use a weapons designer like Berke Breathed again...

SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Patriots, not faketriots.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They've been kinda crap since Brady left, but I'd still take them against the Russkies.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm in full support of Ukraine, but why would the US do this unless they wanted to inflame relations with Russia? Until now, as far as I understand it, the US has basically provided aid via 3rd party mechanisms. Now, it sounds like the US may be directly joining the war with direct support to Ukraine.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Send Ashli Babbitt she's just layin' around doing nothing and has proven bullet stopping abilities.

/This idea, I dig it.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I'm in full support of Ukraine, but why would the US do this unless they wanted to inflame relations with Russia? Until now, as far as I understand it, the US has basically provided aid via 3rd party mechanisms. Now, it sounds like the US may be directly joining the war with direct support to Ukraine.


These aren't the first weapons systems we've sent, and these are anti-missile missiles going to a theater where the Russians have been targeting civilians. It's practically humanitarian aid.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I'm in full support of Ukraine, but why would the US do this unless they wanted to inflame relations with Russia? Until now, as far as I understand it, the US has basically provided aid via 3rd party mechanisms. Now, it sounds like the US may be directly joining the war with direct support to Ukraine.


Russia doesn't deserve any positive relations with the United States nor any other country, not until they withdraw from the pre-invasion borders of Ukraine (including eastern Ukraine and Crimea), pay reparations to Ukraine for all the damage done, and turn in Putin and other war criminals to the Hague for trial, conviction and imprisonment.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I'm in full support of Ukraine, but why would the US do this unless they wanted to inflame relations with Russia? Until now, as far as I understand it, the US has basically provided aid via 3rd party mechanisms. Now, it sounds like the US may be directly joining the war with direct support to Ukraine.


Not sure what "3rd party mechanisms" or other distinctions you have in mind here. If anything, this is less provocative than aid already provided, because it's strictly defensive.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I'm in full support of Ukraine, but


No, you're not. Go, but-troll somewhere else.
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The US needs to start sending medium-range offensive weapons to our allies in Ukraine.

Maybe if bombs start falling in Kursk, Smolensk, Kursk, and Rostov-on-Don the Russian people will actually put a stop to this bullshiat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

awruk!: jjwars1: I'm in full support of Ukraine, but

No, you're not. Go, but-troll somewhere else.


jjwars1 just needs a friend to show up at the right time:

Aquapope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I'm in full support of Ukraine, but why would the US do this unless they wanted to inflame relations with Russia? Until now, as far as I understand it, the US has basically provided aid via 3rd party mechanisms. Now, it sounds like the US may be directly joining the war with direct support to Ukraine.


Hey, we're just making deals with our friends Ukraine.  If Russia is in the middle of a fight they picked with Ukraine, that's on them.  If Ukraine uses the stuff they're getting from us against Russia, well, shiat, that was dumb of Russia not to plan for that kind of thing.
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I'm in full support of Ukraine, but why would the US do this unless they wanted to inflame relations with Russia? Until now, as far as I understand it, the US has basically provided aid via 3rd party mechanisms. Now, it sounds like the US may be directly joining the war with direct support to Ukraine.


Because Russia is raping and pillaging all over one of our allies.  You obviously care more about US relations with a terrorist state than with an ally, so you can go fark yourself right into the Russian army.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope they get there before Russia starts launching missiles.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fark this.  Send tomahawks.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why are we thinking about football at a time like this?

WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Patriots, not faketriots.


Yes. I am a liberal and I consider myself a patriot. I do not accept the insanity of the extreme right wing, nor the insanity of the person who wrote this headline, which should never have been greenlighted. I've been a contributor to the Fark anthology for three years in a row, and although it is for a very good cause, I think Fark can do without me. You can have your lesser stories and your stupid anti-American rhetoric. I'm tired of it. I'm too fast to let the door hit me on the way out.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not like the Patriots will make the playoffs anyways.
 
