 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   While you were being distracted by the correct way to eat McDonalds' French fries, China and India got themselves into a little border skirmish that resulted in injuries on both sides. I mean, sure, it's not mayonnaise-on-fries bad, but still   (npr.org) divider line
70
    More: Scary, Indian Army, Himalayas, Sino-Indian War, Tibet, Military, India, Arunachal Pradesh, People's Liberation Army  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The proper way to eat McDonald's fries is with BBQ sauce and honey.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark puts mayo on fries?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another border skirmish?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If China invaded Taiwan during the World Cup final, most of the world wouldn't notice.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?


The civilized world. Enjoy your vaguely-tomato-flavored sugar slurry.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: If China invaded Taiwan during the World Cup final, most of the world wouldn't notice.


Russia had the decency to wait until China's Olympics were over for their invasion, so China will just pay it forward and wait until Qatar's World Cup is over.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

The civilized world. Enjoy your vaguely-tomato-flavored sugar slurry.


Any part of the world that puts mayo on anything has no claim to the word "civilized".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an incorrect way to eat them?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: The proper way to eat McDonald's fries is with BBQ sauce and honey.


Only if you're a peasant.  For the rest of us it's this:

food.fnr.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?


Everyone in Belgium
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Another border skirmish?


Subby seems to think this is unusual.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Trocadero: If China invaded Taiwan during the World Cup final, most of the world wouldn't notice.

Russia had the decency to wait until China's Olympics were over for their invasion, so China will just pay it forward and wait until Qatar's World Cup is over.


If that's China's goal, they'd better have started a million-troop and associated equipment buildup in their ports, completely undetected by outside satellite, elint, and humint, about six months ago.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does china need more land? Is it some ancient imaginary border they are claiming is theirs in the one china policy? DNRTF. Xi, call putin, hes a master strategist, hell help you.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear China and India,
Can we just not have a World War III?

//Please?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: If China invaded Taiwan during the World Cup final, most of the world wouldn't notice.


America would because we're not beholden to third-world sports.

Would we care though is the big question....
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let them fight?
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?


On one of our first dates, my now wife and I both reached for the mayo to put on our fries. We like to laugh about it and say that was when we knew it was true love.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why does china need more land?


Nationalist Glory and dominion over Lesser Peoples, same as Russia.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

The civilized world. Enjoy your vaguely-tomato-flavored sugar slurry.


Tomato? Sugar? Why aren't these people using red corn syrup, like everyone else?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1:1 ketchup and mayo is the way to go.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

The civilized world. Enjoy your vaguely-tomato-flavored sugar slurry.

Any part of the world that puts mayo on anything has no claim to the word "civilized".


I don't tell you how to bang your mom so don't start telling me how to eat my fires.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?


Slap yourself.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sure would be nice if China would leave India alone and just invade Russia instead.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why does china need more land?


CSB: Over the weekend, my dad and I were debating Indian tea varietals/styles vs Chinese tea varietals/styles.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

Slap yourself.


Ah, I get it. If I get the taste slapped out of my mouth, then mayo on fries might sound appealing?

Sorry, but I'm no barbarian.

/not actually sorry
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

On one of our first dates, my now wife and I both reached for the mayo to put on our fries. We like to laugh about it and say that was when we knew it was true love.


I don't know if that's true love but you deserve each other
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's probably going to be a deteriorating area thanks to climate change. I bet their version of Mad Max will be just 100 times more badass.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Things I have put on fries and liked:
Catchup
Ketchup
Mustard
BBQ sauce, many flavors
Steak sauce, Heinz 57, hp, A1
Ranch
Chili
Chese
Chili n cheese
Poutine
Mayo, least favorite
Spaghetti sauce
Can of cream of mushroom soup, cupboard was pretty empty
I'm sure there is more.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Subtonic: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

Slap yourself.

Ah, I get it. If I get the taste slapped out of my mouth, then mayo on fries might sound appealing?

Sorry, but I'm no barbarian.


Just a thought for you: "Europeans are barbarians" probably isn't going to get much traction here on fark.com
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Vtimlin: Why does china need more land?

CSB: Over the weekend, my dad and I were debating Indian tea varietals/styles vs Chinese tea varietals/styles.


There's nothing cool about that, unless it was iced
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fries with pineapple
 
WassamattaU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ LIKE AN ANIMAL !!!11!!1!!!!ELEVENTYONE1!1!!!!1!!
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Miracle Whip

*runs out of thread*
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sandbar67: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

Everyone in Belgium


Nah, they aren't slobs.

You dip your fries, not cover them so they become soggy.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Subtonic: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

Slap yourself.

Ah, I get it. If I get the taste slapped out of my mouth, then mayo on fries might sound appealing?

Sorry, but I'm no barbarian.

Just a thought for you: "Europeans are barbarians" probably isn't going to get much traction here on fark.com


So you started out by calling people uncivilized, now you've got sand up your unmentionables about people being called barbarians? Fark outta here, hypocrite.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All those Indians holding signs up they obviously didn't make themselves, yet, they're all different as if they made them individually.

I wonder if they can even read them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Subtonic: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

Slap yourself.

Ah, I get it. If I get the taste slapped out of my mouth, then mayo on fries might sound appealing?

Sorry, but I'm no barbarian.

Just a thought for you: "Europeans are barbarians" probably isn't going to get much traction here on fark.com

So you started out by calling people uncivilized, now you've got sand up your unmentionables about people being called barbarians? Fark outta here, hypocrite.


Angry tears in a french fries thread? Only on Fark.com
 
jim32rr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

The civilized world. Enjoy your vaguely-tomato-flavored sugar slurry.

Any part of the world that puts mayo on anything has no claim to the word "civilized".


Your Mom can still put mayo on me right, right
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/french-fry-dips-around-the-world

Obligatory scholarly article on global french fries toppings
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: RaptorLC: BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Subtonic: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

Slap yourself.

Ah, I get it. If I get the taste slapped out of my mouth, then mayo on fries might sound appealing?

Sorry, but I'm no barbarian.

Just a thought for you: "Europeans are barbarians" probably isn't going to get much traction here on fark.com

So you started out by calling people uncivilized, now you've got sand up your unmentionables about people being called barbarians? Fark outta here, hypocrite.

Angry tears in a french fries thread? Only on Fark.com


Yeah. I can afford salt and/or vinegar if need be, but if you have to make your own by any means necessary that's fine too.

ps: I also don't put sugar in my tea because as mentioned above, not a barbarian.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: 1:1 ketchup and mayo is the way to go.


Chinese spicy mustard.  Ketchup is just too sweet and mayo... is just an emulsion.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bravo smitty! The headline is genius.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: ps: I also don't put sugar in my tea because as mentioned above, not a barbarian.


Okay, you just got all of your points back. Good man.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: All those Indians holding signs up they obviously didn't make themselves, yet, they're all different as if they made them individually.

I wonder if they can even read them.


India has more English speaking people than England. You might be aware of some significant history there.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

The civilized world. Enjoy your vaguely-tomato-flavored sugar slurry.


Mayo or Malt Vinegar.  Ketchup (catsup) belongs in a dust bin.
 
inner ted
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?

The civilized world. Enjoy your vaguely-tomato-flavored sugar slurry.


Mayo on fries can't hold sour cream-n-ketchups dick
 
tommyl66
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The correct way to eat them is to get in your time machine and go back to 1993 when they were perfected in all their unhealthy and environmentally unfriendly glory.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As soon as may on fires was mentioned in the headline, this topic was essentially DOA.

/mayo+HEINZ ketchup+sriracha
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Who the fark puts mayo on fries?


Belgians.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.