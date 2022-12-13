 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Facility)   DOE achieves fusion 53 years after Miles Davis   (llnl.gov) divider line
18
    More: Plug  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:33 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ford and Dr Pepper had them beat too.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Black holes for everyone!
 
sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Net energy gain fusion, to be exact.

Next up, sustained net gain energy fusion.

Solving this has been one of science's most challenging efforts ever, because 99% of it involves discovering things we didn't even know we didn't know in order to advance it.

Good for all the folks involved!  Your work is the culmination of 50+ years' worth of research and incremental successes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.


From what I've read elsewhere, yes, sort of, but not really.

Hope that clears things up.

Fusion is still 20 years away.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.


Yes, they put in $4 and got a molten Hot Pocket out.  Those farking things can power a small city for a week.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.


Here, let me read that for you chief.

LLNL's experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.


Yes************************************************************************************************************


And the biggest but in the world is that we have the materials to build exactly ONE reactor right now, across the entire WORLD. We really need to figure out solutions that dont use the entire supply of rare metals
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.

Here, let me read that for you chief.

LLNL's experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output.


Not quite...

https://www.theverge.com/2022/12/13/23506086/nuclear-fusion-power-research-milestone-net-energy-gain

"It's a key milestone, but there are still some important caveats to note. One key point is that the DOE is basing this victory on just the output of the lasers, which are pretty inefficient. It takes 300 megajoules of energy from the grid just to getthose two megajoulesof laser energy. So today's announcement hinges on a limited definition of 'net energy gain'."
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.

Here, let me read that for you chief.

LLNL's experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output.


Was 3.15MJ more than the total energy used?  (sometimes the energy to the target is only PART of the energy in the whole fusion system including cooling, ventilation, etc)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the world needs to get building hundreds of fission reactors to start transitioning from fossil fuels. Use these while we wait for fusion reactors to be a meaningful, real energy source that exists.
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.

From what I've read elsewhere, yes, sort of, but not really.

Hope that clears things up.

Fusion is still 20 years away.


I'm north of 70 and got my Physics degree in 1980. It's always been 20 years away.

Knowing human nature I predict sustained controllable fusion power will become available about 1-2 years before irreversible catastrophic climate apocalypse.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I went and looked up how much a mega joule is.  These guys basically got net energy of one Twinkie
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.

Yes************************************************************************************************************


And the biggest but in the world is that we have the materials to build exactly ONE reactor right now, across the entire WORLD. We really need to figure out solutions that dont use the entire supply of rare metals



I have it on *pretty* good authority that we will find all the material we need for this in the near future. It will be called unobtanium.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flaming Yawn: Madman drummers bummers: sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.

From what I've read elsewhere, yes, sort of, but not really.

Hope that clears things up.

Fusion is still 20 years away.

I'm north of 70 and got my Physics degree in 1980. It's always been 20 years away.


That's the joke.

Knowing human nature I predict sustained controllable fusion power will become available about 1-2 years before irreversible catastrophic climate apocalypse.

My prediction is 1-2 years after irreversible catastrophic climate apocalypse.
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu:

Not quite...

https://www.theverge.com/2022/12/13/23506086/nuclear-fusion-power-research-milestone-net-energy-gain

"It's a key milestone, but there are still some important caveats to note. One key point is that the DOE is basing this victory on just the output of the lasers, which are pretty inefficient. It takes 300 megajoules of energy from the grid just to getthose two megajoulesof laser energy. So today's announcement hinges on a limited definition of 'net energy gain'."

sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.


My snide smartassery is retracted. Sorry about that.


But I still wouldn't yawn at it.

It's using the same metrics as everybody else when it comes to measuring energy input vs output, so 50-ish percent net gain is still a major breakthrough.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: The Green Intern: sleze: TLDR - Did they create more energy than the put into the system?  If yes, Yay.  If no, yawn.

Here, let me read that for you chief.

LLNL's experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output.

Was 3.15MJ more than the total energy used?  (sometimes the energy to the target is only PART of the energy in the whole fusion system including cooling, ventilation, etc)


Well if you include the coffee machine in the break room then they're net-negative, but it's still an important milestone.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.