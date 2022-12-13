 Skip to content
(Audacy)   If your car was recently impounded by the NYPD in NYC, they have some bad news for you   (audacy.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Automobile, Vehicle, NYPD auto pound, Transport, massive fire, Brooklyn, stable condition, NEW YORK  
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mountain Dew? Ugh. I'll take the crab juice.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EV battery?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: EV battery?


That was my guess.  Wonder how many Teslas they have in there.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see this article isn't available in the EU.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it wasn't accidental.
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: EV battery?


My guess is covering up that the number of vehicles in the impound yard is nowhere near close to the number of vehicles on the books.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: EV battery?


More likely evidence that makes the cops look bad...
=Smidge=
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: I'm guessing it wasn't accidental.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you've *ever* had your car impounded by the NYPD, I have some bad news for you.
Liar Liar
Youtube l-rNIAN5o5M
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't  worry, they'll still be billing you for impound and storage fees.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smidge204: p51d007: EV battery?

More likely evidence that makes the cops look bad...
=Smidge=


The cars were filled with dead black people the cops shot for fun.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smidge204: p51d007: EV battery?

More likely evidence that makes the cops look bad...
=Smidge=


I wouldn't rule out NYPD incompetence. Afterall, how flammable is the average car. If I park next to someone who's car is on fire, how likely is it that the fire will spread to my car?

If you've had cars parked there for years, I'm guessing enough have have oil and gas leaks. The entire pavement may be soaked by decades of engine drippings. I wonder how flammable that all is.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Smidge204: p51d007: EV battery?

More likely evidence that makes the cops look bad...
=Smidge=

The cars were filled with dead black people the cops shot for fun.


I present to you Conservative Humour ladies and germs!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wrong episode, but my guess:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Smidge204: p51d007: EV battery?

More likely evidence that makes the cops look bad...
=Smidge=

I wouldn't rule out NYPD incompetence. Afterall, how flammable is the average car. If I park next to someone who's car is on fire, how likely is it that the fire will spread to my car?

If you've had cars parked there for years, I'm guessing enough have have oil and gas leaks. The entire pavement may be soaked by decades of engine drippings. I wonder how flammable that all is.


They got those combustion engines! You knew what you were getting and yet you want to blame everyone else for taking a combustion engine and putting a supply of flammable liquid near it!

/jk
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Around here explosion plus crime usually means meth. They probably wouldn't have an entire meth lab in the evidence warehouse though.
 
Northern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did the NYPD still have cars towed there during the fire?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Around here explosion plus crime usually means meth. They probably wouldn't have an entire meth lab in the evidence warehouse though.


Great place to hide one
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hey Frankie! The bomb squad cleared that van before you impounded it, right? Frankie? FRANKIE!"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's just economics.  A gallon of gas costs less than a private defense lawyer.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it's ok, that's not where parking violations get towed to

maybe someone destroying evidence on a seized car.  or nypd are idiots
 
Eravior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Wrong episode, but my guess:
[Fark user image 640x480]


Damn it. I was going to post:

"If your car was recently impounded by the NYPD in NYC, they have some bad news for you"

Is it about my cube?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope the IKEA is ok.

/and the firefighters recover quickly
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I hope the IKEA is ok.

/and the firefighters recover quickly


they went to the sixpoint brewery to get their strength back
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OMG My drugs!
 
