(CNN)   It turns out that you don't actually need to use deodorant. Well, I mean, *you* do. Jesus Christ, your BO is something bottled and brought back from Hell's deepest swamp. But other people can get by without it, generally speaking   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I live alone, in the woods.
I shower before I go to town.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had a friend who swore by skipping the deodorant, taking frequent showers with plain soap, wearing clean clothes, and sticking to a wholesome diet.

He stank, but not too badly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Counterpoint, France.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Humanity survived for millions of years without deodorant but dear god i can think of at least one friend who shouldn't
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't bother showering because all the economic benefits of living in a kleptoplutocracy trickling down on me makes it irrelevant.

/ wait, this isn't the pol tab?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I sure as hell do, I'm part Italian
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
no! stop
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone needs to wear deodorant, even the ones who don't think they do.

/and dear god if you eat a lot of curry, carry some around with you
 
benelane
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, I live alone, in the woods.
I shower before I go to town.


Hello self, it's me, you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My heady aroma is reminiscent of someone frying onions. I've been complimented time and time again for it. I don't know what the rest of you are doing wrong. Besides, it helps mask the scent of wet doritos emenating from my sneakers. For more on 'What's Subtonic Smell Like?' check my youtube channel. Be sure to subscribe and SMASH that like button!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Old Spice on the outside, Old Bay on the inside.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I switched to using it and shampoo every other day instead of daily. Haven't really noticed a negative difference. But also don't get out very much some weeks so maybe I'm disgusting?

/Nah, definitely disgusting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's the main reason why I would never travel to the past if a time machine is ever invented, people stank back in the 1800s.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Baking soda works better and is non-toxic, much in like that crap you're smearing under your arms.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bathe once a month whether I need to or not.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to work in the same building as someone who never bathed and never wore any deodorant.

Thank god I didn't have to work in the same department as this person.

The smell lingered in the air for ten minutes after he had left an area.  I am not exaggerating.

It was one of the worst smells I have ever experienced.

So please farking bath and wear deodorant.
 
