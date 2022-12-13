 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   25 years after 'Seinfeld' invented Festivus, a Florida newspaper still wants to publish your grievances. "I GOT A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH YOU PEOPLE "   (tampabay.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Festivus, Seinfeld, Jerry Stiller, late Jerry Stiller, Frank Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, petty peeves, unadorned metal pole  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if there was a place where people could complain about stuff 24/7/365.
That would be a real nightmare.
Thank goodness we have this local newspaper to act as a stress valve at least 1 day a year.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when they get to the feats of strength.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People aren't wearing enough hats.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [media1.giphy.com image 500x180]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld didnt invent festivus it just made it known outside of the family of the writer of the show.

The writers dad invented it in Chappaqua NY.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kindms: Seinfeld didnt invent festivus it just made it known outside of the family of the writer of the show.

The writers dad invented it in Chappaqua NY.


Nothing good ever came outta there.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just saw an ad on Fark for discount psychiatric for military personnel. Do you suppose that includes retirees? Because Festivus is close to pushing me over the edge.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People who buy bagels on Festivus are the real problem.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kindms: Seinfeld didnt invent festivus it just made it known outside of the family of the writer of the show.

The writers dad invented it in Chappaqua NY.



Yeah, but Frank Costanza sold it.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Let's rumble!"
 
KingKauff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

knbwhite: kindms: Seinfeld didnt invent festivus it just made it known outside of the family of the writer of the show.

The writers dad invented it in Chappaqua NY.

Nothing good ever came outta there.


Festivus did. Gonna put my aluminum pole up in a bit.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From TFA:

"As a New Yorker that moved to St. Pete this summer, I'm annoyed by how many New Yorkers moved to St. Pete this summer."
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

knbwhite: kindms: Seinfeld didnt invent festivus it just made it known outside of the family of the writer of the show.

The writers dad invented it in Chappaqua NY.

Nothing good ever came outta there.


my wife did.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My birthday lands on Festivus.  That is all.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lefty248: Let me know when they get to the feats of strength.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lefty248: Let me know when they get to the feats of strength.


And the Festivus miracles.

/I pooped today
//twice!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kindms: knbwhite: kindms: Seinfeld didnt invent festivus it just made it known outside of the family of the writer of the show.

The writers dad invented it in Chappaqua NY.

Nothing good ever came outta there.

my wife did.


Of course I meant except for her.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Imagine if there was a place where people could complain about stuff 24/7/365.
That would be a real nightmare.
Thank goodness we have this local newspaper to act as a stress valve at least 1 day a year.


Yeah, now that the postoffice got me blocked from Trustpilot, that's all I got. :/
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: lefty248: Let me know when they get to the feats of strength.

And the Festivus miracles.

/I pooped today
//twice!


Doesn't count as a win unless you were consciously trying to poop.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't that what local Facebook groups are for?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.