(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Blondie, The Fixx, and Simple Minds. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #414. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Also (from https://beerspill.fark.com/ )

Mon Dec 12 17:54:44 EST 2022: We're starting the final steps towards another cloud migration, so expect some buggy behavior over the next day or two. The load balancers on the new cloud provider are proving to be a little problematic at times -- working primarily on stabilizing that. If you happen to hit the old cloud provider, headline search is probably not going to work, but everything else should.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'ow do?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did somebody say "Simple Minds?" I'm here!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

perigee: Did somebody say "Simple Minds?" I'm here!


Had me at The Fixx. Although I will be (ahem) semi-distracted in the second hour.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Look what my cousin got!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Willow and Jax.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Look what my cousin got!
[Fark user image 425x252]
Willow and Jax.


Awww. Hai!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: perigee: Did somebody say "Simple Minds?" I'm here!

Had me at The Fixx. Although I will be (ahem) semi-distracted in the second hour.


Very seasonal moniker you have dere. I'm trying to figger out if you deliver cocaine, or are a very clever woman (That S'no man!) Or, perhaps, you have a fondness for Burl Ives in the Rudolph holiday special...

ah, shiate. I'm gonna be chatty again today...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Look what my cousin got!
[Fark user image 425x252]
Willow and Jax.


BABYCATS!!!! Yaaaay!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: sno man: perigee: Did somebody say "Simple Minds?" I'm here!

Had me at The Fixx. Although I will be (ahem) semi-distracted in the second hour.

Very seasonal moniker you have dere. I'm trying to figger out if you deliver cocaine, or are a very clever woman (That S'no man!) Or, perhaps, you have a fondness for Burl Ives in the Rudolph holiday special...

ah, shiate. I'm gonna be chatty again today...


I've had the nickname since high school, was given it at a summer camp as a junior counselor and it stuck, not quite sure why though, never had a thing for coke, although I was stopped by a couple of not especially bright members of the local constabulary once and asked if I was a dealer. [narrator: "He was not, ever."]
How could you not love Burl Ives? ..But that wasn't where it came from either. As for the clever part, I'll leave that for others to decide, but I am a man.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have literally been waiting 4 days for this. I can't wait.....

Buenas tardes, denizens!

This occupied a bit of space on my waiting-for-Tuesday playlist.

Is Vic There?
Youtube lu_7G3p1AdE
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Look what my cousin got!
[Fark user image 425x252]
Willow and Jax.


Cute kitties. Willow looks a bit like my fosterfail Jack (hes about 6 mts here)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perigee:

ah, shiate. I'm gonna be chatty again today...

I fail to see the problem
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Look what my cousin got!
[Fark user image 425x252]
Willow and Jax.

Cute kitties. Willow looks a bit like my fosterfail Jack (hes about 6 mts here)
[Fark user image 400x600]


Fosterfail? You big softie - extra points to you and your babycat.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: perigee:

ah, shiate. I'm gonna be chatty again today...

I fail to see the problem


That's whatchoo say right now - lets see how you feel after 4 official hours of my usual banality... ~Smile~ But seriously, thank You for your support.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: sno man: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Look what my cousin got!
[Fark user image 425x252]
Willow and Jax.

Cute kitties. Willow looks a bit like my fosterfail Jack (hes about 6 mts here)
[Fark user image 400x600]

Fosterfail? You big softie - extra points to you and your babycat.


[does some quick math..] From the time flies files... he's gonna be 10(!) in a couple of months.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: perigee: sno man: perigee: Did somebody say "Simple Minds?" I'm here!

Had me at The Fixx. Although I will be (ahem) semi-distracted in the second hour.

Very seasonal moniker you have dere. I'm trying to figger out if you deliver cocaine, or are a very clever woman (That S'no man!) Or, perhaps, you have a fondness for Burl Ives in the Rudolph holiday special...

ah, shiate. I'm gonna be chatty again today...

I've had the nickname since high school, was given it at a summer camp as a junior counselor and it stuck, not quite sure why though, never had a thing for coke, although I was stopped by a couple of not especially bright members of the local constabulary once and asked if I was a dealer. [narrator: "He was not, ever."]
How could you not love Burl Ives? ..But that wasn't where it came from either. As for the clever part, I'll leave that for others to decide, but I am a man.


I have an even thinner story.  It's just a forum/social media handle I've been using for a couple of decades, including here.  At the start, it was short for 'It's no problem', but the seasonal thing took over.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoproblem: sno man:


Now we need ONE MORE snow person, so I can say "Let it Sno, let it Sno, let it Sno..."

(You still feeling supportive over dere, Uranus? ~LOL~)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like somebody's snoring in the background on Claudia's show
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed you guys last week, was in Fark Jail.

sm-img.instaimgs.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did someone say kittehs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
annnnnnnd the interwebz is down (my end, not fark's) 🤦🏼
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Did someone say kittehs?

[Fark user image 351x389]


and a sexy drafting table, too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: annnnnnnd the interwebz is down (my end, not fark's) 🤦🏼


Eek!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Did someone say kittehs?

[Fark user image 351x389]


Squeee
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: annnnnnnd the interwebz is down (my end, not fark's) 🤦🏼


You mean I can't crib notes from your list and sound musically savvy today?
...
Maybe I won't be so chatty after all...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How long does a basketsports game last?
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Did someone say kittehs?


Aria discovered the highest place in the house is 30 ft up in the loft (only have to climb two bookcases)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sno man: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Look what my cousin got!
[Fark user image 425x252]
Willow and Jax.

Cute kitties. Willow looks a bit like my fosterfail Jack (hes about 6 mts here)
[Fark user image 400x600]


That is the cutest kitten I have seen in quite a while
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
wow......so many summers were warmed by this.
Top notch Starnglers pick.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: How long does a basketsports game last?


Depends on the extra time at the end of the second half :)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stranglers, so sad RIP Jet Black.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: How long does a basketsports game last?


Let's just hope they don't use (American) football time.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
RIP Jet Black
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: How long does a basketsports game last?


too dang long
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Did someone say kittehs?

[Fark user image image 351x389]


What a cute little voidling. How's he setting in?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*settling*, dammit.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: How long does a basketsports game last?


in your language : 576 Hey now, hey now-now, sing this corrosion to me's
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
10 mins but here! Being greeted by kittens is exactly what I needed
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: How long does a basketsports game last?

in your language : 576 Hey now, hey now-now, sing this corrosion to me's


That's a lot of Hey now, hey now-now, sing this corrosion to me's
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
errr "10 minutes late"
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dear lawd this is good!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OI! Where's the music? Noooooooooooooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: Pista: How long does a basketsports game last?

in your language : 576 Hey now, hey now-now, sing this corrosion to me's

That's a lot of Hey now, hey now-now, sing this corrosion to me's


Uranus was just converting it to something you understand ;)
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: How long does a basketsports game last?


NBA is 48 mins of play (often about 2.5 hours), College with 40mins, should be quicker than that, maybe about 2 even w/o ot.
 
