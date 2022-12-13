 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   "Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe's fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world's crude oil reserve. [And] in a warming world, Michigan's water will become even more valuable"   (mlive.com) divider line
55
    More: Interesting, Great Lakes, Michigan, Water resources, Michigan's housing, Aquifer, Water, Population, climate change  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:05 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What other comparisons can be made from the home of Detroit and the home of MBS?

Also home to numerous extremists
The environment can kill you if you don't have good insulation
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but fish piss and sh*t in it.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.


Well, war it is then.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.


I'm not your buddy, guy.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

I'm not your buddy, guy.


When you visit the D.C. again this time, do try to finish the job, ok?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can sell it to Arizona for $50 a barrel and make a killing.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.


Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.


I'll say this, Maumee Bay Brewing Company was pretty awesome. Everything else... We have nukes for that.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan is a signatory to the Great Lakes Compact, which is comprised of all the Great Lakes states and Canada.  One of the provisions is that none of the states or Canada can divert any Great Lake's water for use outside the compact region without the unanimous agreement of all compact member states and the Canadians.  So don't expect any pipelines west anytime soon.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Michigan is a signatory to the Great Lakes Compact, which is comprised of all the Great Lakes states and Canada.  One of the provisions is that none of the states or Canada can divert any Great Lake's water for use outside the compact region without the unanimous agreement of all compact member states and the Canadians.  So don't expect any pipelines west anytime soon.


H2OPEC
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The view from my window of Lake Michigan.

And no, California, you can't have it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Still, with dwindling resources, I think it's time for a human chain to protect our precious natural resources. We're going to need the MAGA-ist of the MAGA in each red state to please arrive no later than February and await further orders.

NO JACKETS.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can you make oil by putting normal rocks out in the sun for a bit? Because that's how you make fresh water?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Invincible: Can you make oil by putting normal rocks out in the sun for a bit? Because that's how you make fresh water?


Not sure why I put that extra question mark on there
 
eKonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.


You have a very different definition for the word "won" than I do...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wOrThLeSs fLyOvEr
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It keeps warming and it will certainly be the best place to be.
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How much of the Great Lakes' water does Michigan actually own the rights to?
 
teylix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm shocked how Los Angeles still continues to function.

And now I'm also getting an itch to get into the pump business to go for the ultra deep reservoir water. Central valley wells must be like 2000 ft deep or more at this point.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No, it won't. Valuable? Yeah, a bit. As valuable as oil? Fark no.
 
muphasta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: The view from my window of Lake Michigan.

And no, California, you can't have it.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I grew up in Michigan (near Lansing) but now live in San Diego.
While I live 25 miles from the ocean, I work in a building on a cliff over the Pacific with stunning views.
You keep your view of Lake Michigan (it is beautiful) and I'll keep my summer tires on all year long!
 
clawsoon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lake Baikal holds more fresh water than all the Great Lakes combined.

/ the Amazon River basin produces fresh water at a rate many times higher than the Great Lakes basin does
// don't even get me started on the fresh water in the Antarctic ice sheet
 
buster_v
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The next world war will be fought over water.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Michigan is a signatory to the Great Lakes Compact, which is comprised of all the Great Lakes states and Canada.  One of the provisions is that none of the states or Canada can divert any Great Lake's water for use outside the compact region without the unanimous agreement of all compact member states and the Canadians.  So don't expect any pipelines west anytime soon.


That's before Nestle argues before the current Supreme Court that they should have access to the water on the grounds that they are a large corporation and they wants it. Thomas and Alito will release a joint opinion declaring it the most well thought out legal opinion they've ever heard.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me, but something so essential to our existence shouldn't be treated as a commodity.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would have guessed that rising temperatures would melt polar ice, which would increase the amount of free water, both fresh and salt.  And, I would think that a lot of the salt water would be turned into fresh water because warming temperatures mean more evaporation of salt water that rains down as fresh water in the new rain forests that developer further from the equator which.....actually, somebody just give me a grant.  I'll handle this.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.


Wars have been fought for oil. Water is becoming the new oil.

/yes, lives will be lost in the coming decades over water rights
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: Maybe it's just me, but something so essential to our existence shouldn't be treated as a commodity.


Yeah!  We should treat it like food!  Oh wait, bad example.
I meant...Yeah! We should treat it like the raw materials we use to build shelter!  Wait.  Dang it.
I meant...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pure Michigan.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rev.K: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

I'm not your buddy, guy.


I'm not your guy, fwiend.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.


Really? I thought we lost and were forced to take Toledo.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maryland has the Chesapeake bay and is not shaped like a glove
 
darinwil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.


I say we should just give Toledo to someone else in exchange for something warmer this time, difficulty though they have to also take the rest of Ohio.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: Maybe it's just me, but something so essential to our existence shouldn't be treated as a commodity.


From each according to their cistern; to each according to their lawn size.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hear Flint Michigan has ample water supplies for anyone that wants it.
 
mononymous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Copperbelly watersnake:

That's before Nestle argues before the current Supreme Court that they should have access to the water on the grounds that they are a large corporation and they wants it. Thomas and Alito will release a joint opinion declaring it the most well thought out legal opinion they've ever heard.

Came here for a Nestle joke, so I guess I'll give it a go:

Oh, you must mean MichiganTM, a division of Nestle Inc.®
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

darinwil: null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.

I say we should just give Toledo to someone else in exchange for something warmer this time, difficulty though they have to also take the rest of Ohio.


As an Ohioan, if you wanted to give Ohio to Canada I wouldn't complain too much. It would be about the only way we got universal healthcare.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

teylix: Honestly, I'm shocked how Los Angeles still continues to function.


When Lake Mead runs out, Los Angeles is not going to function.
 
mederu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dune, Mad Max, or corpo wars when Nestle annexes the surrounding States and Ontario?
 
dywed88
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

keldaria: darinwil: null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.

I say we should just give Toledo to someone else in exchange for something warmer this time, difficulty though they have to also take the rest of Ohio.

As an Ohioan, if you wanted to give Ohio to Canada I wouldn't complain too much. It would be about the only way we got universal healthcare.


We would gladly accept Ohio.

Please have all Ohioans removed so that we may take possession.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Still, with dwindling resources, I think it's time for a human chain to protect our precious natural resources. We're going to need the MAGA-ist of the MAGA in each red state to please arrive no later than February and await further orders.

NO JACKETS.


You think you have to call militia to Michigan?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Water? Never touch the stuff.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.


Fark user imageView Full Size


.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buster_v: The next world war will be fought over water.


So, no tanks or ground troops?
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dywed88: keldaria: darinwil: null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.

I say we should just give Toledo to someone else in exchange for something warmer this time, difficulty though they have to also take the rest of Ohio.

As an Ohioan, if you wanted to give Ohio to Canada I wouldn't complain too much. It would be about the only way we got universal healthcare.

We would gladly accept Ohio.

Please have all Ohioans removed so that we may take possession.


That's not part of the deal Canada! If you take Ohio you need to take me too.
 
lefty248
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

null: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Uh, Michigan does not lay claim to all the Great Lakes, subby.

Well, war it is then.

Ohio tried that and won Toledo for the trouble.


And Michigan got the upper peninsula.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: whidbey: Maybe it's just me, but something so essential to our existence shouldn't be treated as a commodity.

Yeah!  We should treat it like food!  Oh wait, bad example.
I meant...Yeah! We should treat it like the raw materials we use to build shelter!  Wait.  Dang it.
I meant...


You don't have to be a jackass about it.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.